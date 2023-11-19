Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Airbnb: Here Is The Price I Will Buy Aggressively (Again)

Nov. 19, 2023
The travel industry is a mixed bag right now. Total travel spending in the U.S. is down only slightly from 2019. A recession hasn't materialized (yet), and air travel is strong. For instance, Las Vegas recorded its third-highest passenger total ever this summer.

I am a practicing CPA; however, I have learned about investing more from avid reading, market watching, experience, and of course, making mistakes over the years.

Comments (4)

Article Update Today, 5:17 PM
Comments (1.85K)
Hi all, just a real quick read. Wanted to get an update out before I take off on vacation since the stock is down a bit from its peak. Let me know your thoughts. If the market fades a bit, I think it will become a good buy again soon.
N
Natturner1966
Today, 6:28 PM
Comments (4.63K)
Good entry between $107.87 and $116.02. Excellent entry $98.41. Fair value $104.16.
Today, 6:32 PM
Comments (1.85K)
@Natturner1966 thanks for sharing. I’ll (probably) begin averaging in <$108. Also, see how juicy put options get.

I’d like to be a long-term holder, but when it rocketed above $145 this summer…had to let it go.
N
Natturner1966
Today, 6:42 PM
Comments (4.63K)
@Bradley Guichard

Yeah. Trimmed my position in July. I’m in accumulation mode again. I did begin buying again around $116. Thus, anything below that I will buy.
