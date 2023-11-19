Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Avis Budget Group: Struggling In An Industry Faced With Disruption

Nov. 19, 2023 12:07 AM ETAvis Budget Group, Inc. (CAR)
Wealth Analytics profile picture
Wealth Analytics
824 Followers

Summary

  • Avis Budget Group, Inc. is facing pressure from rising interest rates and a shift towards car-sharing services, impacting its access to capital and share price volatility.
  • The company operates in the American car rental industry with a diverse portfolio of brands but faces competition from companies like Ryder System, Inc. and Hertz Global Holdings, Inc.
  • The car rental sector is undergoing significant transformation due to the rise of car-sharing services, presenting both opportunities and challenges for companies like CAR.

Closeup of car sale and buyer shaking hands Car salesman gives keys to buyer Close-up of car dealership business giving keys to new owner and handshake in office

ArLawKa AungTun/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Rundown

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) stock has gone down over 17% in the last 12 months and the question arises if CAR will continue to slide in valuation. I do think that this

This article was written by

Wealth Analytics profile picture
Wealth Analytics
824 Followers
I write about companies that fascinate me and that also offers investors with potential as a long-term position. I primarily focus on the energy and industrial sector but every now and again venture out to other sectors too.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About CAR

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CAR

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CAR
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.