Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

AerSale Corporation Q3: Latest Earnings Miss Signals Overvaluation

Nov. 19, 2023 12:25 AM ETAerSale Corporation (ASLE)
Chimerix Research profile picture
Chimerix Research
55 Followers

Summary

  • AerSale has consistently missed earnings expectations in the past 9 months, with the stock cratering at every earnings release.
  • The company's lack of visibility in the market and high levels of inventory pose significant risks.
  • AerSale is trading at a higher valuation compared to its competitors, and after adding all concerns we derive a fair price of $10, with a downside of 30%.

Apprentice aircraft maintenance engineers work underneath large jet engine

Monty Rakusen

During the past 9 months, AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE) missed all three of its last quarters' expectations. The stock cratered each and every time, and this prolonged weakness is sending a clear message to the market: the company’s results may be harder

This article was written by

Chimerix Research profile picture
Chimerix Research
55 Followers
Focusing on overlooked opportunities and special situations. We focus in almost any sector but pay particular attention to Biotech and credit-related opportunities. Special situations include restructurings, litigations, bankruptcies, and spin-offs.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About ASLE

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ASLE

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ASLE
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.