Fisker: Strong Value Near 1-Year Lows (Ratings Upgrade)

Nov. 19, 2023 12:28 AM ETFisker Inc. (FSR)5 Comments
The Asian Investor
21.59K Followers

Summary

  • Fisker reported weaker-than-expected financial results for Q3.
  • The company's Chief Accounting Officer left, causing a delay in the production of the quarterly report.
  • Fisker lowered its production outlook for FY 2023 a third time to a new range of 13-17k.
  • However, deliveries ramped up nicely in Q3'23. Decent liquidity run-way and demonstrated ability to raise cash to reduce risks, in my opinion.
  • Shares are trading near 1-year lows and are cheap based off of revenues, but significant risks exist.

Las Vegas Hosts Annual CES Trade Show

Alex Wong

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) reported weaker than expected financial results for the third quarter yesterday and the EV company has delayed filing its 10Q report after the company’s Chief Accounting Officer left the firm. According total Fisker’s preliminary earnings

The Asian Investor
21.59K Followers
I look for high-risk, high-reward situations. Five largest portfolio holdings: Bitcoin, SoFi, Alibaba, PayPal, Western Alliance. Early buyer of cryptocurrencies. I live in Thailand :)

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of FSR, RIVN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (5)

searching value
Today, 1:14 AM
Comments (572)
Thank you for the article. But, about 40% shorted - not for me! Also, no dividend: that's just the kind of stock that would rob me of my sleep in the night.
N
Nickfunds
Today, 1:21 AM
Comments (340)
@searching value lol wtf? why would you even bring up dividend when talking about stocks like FSR ??? Go read about coca cola or mcdonalds
Inflexion
Today, 12:56 AM
Comments (842)
10Q will be filed and possibly some restatement of past earning reports.
It is a dog with fleas if you are a previous stock holder but a potential 2x-4x from Friday's high volume selloff.
I was a buyer at the close for $2.42 for 3000 shares.
Trade only not for investing.
n
nidneurons
Today, 12:48 AM
Comments (1.04K)
Deliveries matters.
M
Matrix1233
Today, 12:35 AM
Comments (346)
So what price target do you have for end of 2024?
