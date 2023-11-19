Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Buy Spirit Airlines For The Same Reason JetBlue Is: The A321neo

Nov. 19, 2023 2:26 AM ETSpirit Airlines, Inc. (SAVE)JBLU1 Comment
Summary

  • Spirit Airlines and JetBlue's proposed merger is still awaiting a final verdict from the DOJ after almost a year and a half.
  • Spirit's value lies in its Airbus orders, which include more than 100 airplanes that will significantly increase capacity and fuel efficiency.
  • Despite a forecasted net loss for FY'23 and FY'24, there is potential for Spirit to become profitable again in H2'24 and achieve significant net income in the future.

Spirit Airlines Experiencing Widespread Technicality Difficulties Causes Nationwide Delays

Mario Tama

Since July 2022, Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) shareholders are waiting to see if the proposed acquisition by JetBlue (JBLU) will be closed or not. At that time, Spirit had a Market Cap of $2.5 billion and JetBlue, with

CFA Charterholder looking for value and GARP ideas with a long term mindset in play.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of JBLU either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

JunkBondage profile picture
JunkBondage
Today, 2:56 AM
Comments (1.67K)
Have the 101 planes ordered been paid for already by Spirit? if not, why can’t JetBlue just order similar planes on its own instead of paying a premium to buy a company who has yet to pay for the planes that it ordered?
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

