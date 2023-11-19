Whitepointer/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

On May 14, I wrote an article titled Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Insiders Are Buying - Should You?

This is a big part of my takeaway back then (emphasis added):

Cleveland-Cliffs is experiencing a significant decline in its stock price, which has dropped 40% from its 52-week high and almost 10% year-to-date. Despite this, insiders are still buying, with the CFO, CEO, and directors all purchasing large amounts of stock in the past few days. [...] On a long-term basis, Cleveland-Cliffs is well-positioned for long-term success, with terrific capabilities in scrap, and automotive steel, a healthier balance sheet, and its well-integrated supply chain of high-quality steel production. The company also remains attractively valued, leading me to believe that the company could double as soon as economic demand bottoms.

Since then, CLF shares have added 15%, beating the S&P 500 by roughly 500 basis points.

That's an impressive return. Not necessarily because 15% is a lot (some investments did better) but because manufacturing expectations in the U.S. are absolutely horrible.

On November 1, the Institute for Supply Management reported that the leading ISM index fell to a three-month low, pressured by weakening orders. This ended hopes that manufacturing had started a new recovery.

Bloomberg

Despite this, metal-related industries continue to do well.

Here are three ISM industry comments that apply to the markets that CLF serves.

“A slow fourth quarter, and we’re clearly in a mild industry recession. However, demand is down less than 5 percent, and customer confidence of a recovery in the second half of 2024 is solid.” — Fabricated Metals “Despite the ongoing United Auto Workers ("UAW") strike, there’s a firmness and pickup in orders for the rest of the fourth quarter.” — Primary Metals “Backlog is starting to dip a bit. We’re hearing of cutbacks in 2024 ordering, but it’s still very strong compared to historical averages.” — Transportation Equipment

In other words, it continues to be a mixed bag of tailwinds and challenges, which is why I'm writing this article.

On the one hand, we can make the case that CLF is poised to fly higher. On the other hand, timing remains an issue, as cyclical headwinds are mounting.

So, let's get to the details!

How Attractive Is CLF?

Cleveland Cliffs has transformed from an iron ore producer to one of North America's largest integrated steel producers, thanks to the acquisition of A.K. Steel (a company I loved covering before the deal) and ArcelorMittal USA.

In addition to producing materials needed for the energy transition, it is a go-to producer of automotive steel, thanks to steel products that go very high up the value chain.

Cleveland-Cliffs

As such, it has benefited tremendously from the automotive production recovery that started after 2021 due to easing post-pandemic supply chain issues.

In the third quarter, the company noted that the automotive sector in the United States is highly competitive, with Cliffs facing competition from various global suppliers.

Despite this, Cliffs excels in serving clients by prioritizing reliable quality, customer service, and meeting just-in-time needs. From what I've heard so far, I agree with that.

Moreover, this is backed by actual results, as the third quarter marked a significant achievement, with total steel shipments exceeding 4 million net tons for the third consecutive quarter, setting a new company record for direct automotive shipments.

This success was attributed to increased automotive production volumes.

Furthermore, with regard to UAW strikes, the company noted that the strikes had a more significant impact on the service center sector than on automotive OEMs.

Even better, Cliffs experienced less material impact than anticipated, and the company expects total shipments in Q4 to remain around 4 million net tons.

Related to this, the company commented on the success of October 1 renewals, which account for approximately 30% of total annualized volumes.

According to the company, despite the competitive market, Cliffs retained important volumes and did not accept any price decreases.

On the contrary, earlier this month, the company announced price hikes.

This is obviously a reaction to market prices. The chart below shows COMEX Hot Rolled Coil ("HRC") prices, which have risen close to 30% from recent lows to roughly $900 per ton.

Despite pressure on economic growth, HRC prices are now roughly at the highs of 2018, which shows the underlying strength of this market. It also shows that CLF is charging premium prices for its products.

TradingView (COMEX HRC Futures)

Speaking of premium prices, Cliffs has Cliffs H surcharges.

The steelmaker is using natural gas to make hot-briquetted iron at its Ohio site. This, according to Cleveland-Cliffs, makes their steel production emit lower carbon emissions compared to the traditional process that uses coal and is why the company has said that its steel products deserve the surcharge. - Steel Times International

According to the company, the Cliffs H surcharge represents a premium charged for supplying customers in the United States with steel produced in an environmentally conscious manner.

Utilizing close to 30% scrap in base oxygen furnaces and incorporating HBI in blast furnaces, Cliffs positions itself as among the lowest carbon intensity blast furnace-based COx GEM furnace operations globally.

Efficiencies & Debt Reduction & Shareholder Distributions

In addition to strong shipments in the third quarter, the company also boosted operating efficiencies.

The cost reduction performance in Q3 improved by $31 per net ton quarter-over-quarter, with expectations of a further $15 reduction in the fourth quarter.

Since Q3 of the previous year, unit costs have been reduced by a total of $165 per net ton year-over-year, amounting to approximately $2.7 billion in annual savings.

CLF expects the solid performance in cost reduction to continue into next year.

Furthermore, annual metallurgical coal contracts executed during Q3 are anticipated to result in a $250 million reduction in 2024 coal costs.

Additionally, the company secured an extra $150 million in savings for fixed natural gas costs in 2024.

These measures will help tremendously in case we get a new wave of commodity inflation. And in general, it shows the company's ability to maintain tight cost controls without sacrificing its operations.

On top of that, the company, which still has a "junk" bond rating of BB-, is making great progress in reducing debt.

In the third quarter, CLF generated a free cash flow of $605 million, primarily used to pay down the ABL (asset-based lending).

This move reduced net debt to $3.4 billion, resulting in a total liquidity boost to an all-time high of $4.4 billion.

The ABL balance now stands at $325 million, contributing to a capital structure dominated by low-cost fixed coupon debt instruments with no upcoming maturities until 2026.

It has an expected 2023 net leverage ratio of 1.6x, which is very low.

Gradually, over time, I expect CLF to get an investment-grade credit rating, as it is quickly turning into one of the most reliable steel producers with strong margins and operations.

The new CLF is nothing compared with what it was before the pandemic.

Since acquiring ArcelorMittal USA in December 2020, CLF has reduced net debt by almost $2 billion and eliminated $3.5 billion in pension and OPEB liabilities, reflecting a 60% combined reduction in less than three years.

Not only that, but management is confident in its operations, as evident by its buybacks.

The diluted share count has decreased by 13% over the past two years.

In 3Q23, CLF spent $60 million on buybacks.

Valuation

This is the tricky part. Putting a valuation on a company that is highly dependent on the price of the commodities it sells is not easy.

The chart below shows the relationship between the CLF stock price and the price of HRC (red line).

TradingView (CLF, COMEX HRC Futures)

In other words, once economic growth bottoms, we could see a steel price rally to $1,400-$1,800, depending on how strong the rebound is and what we can expect in terms of tariffs and trade developments.

Such a rally could trigger a CLF stock price surge to its all-time highs.

This is what I wrote in my prior article. I still believe in that.

It gets better when going further into the future. Using a 6.3x EBITDA multiple, just $1.4 billion in 2024E net debt (implying further debt reduction), and $2.7 billion in potential 2024E EBITDA, we're dealing with a market cap target of $15.3 billion, which implies roughly 100% from today's $7.7 billion market cap.

We can make the same assumption when looking at its operating cash flow.

Not only is the company increasingly efficient, but it is also expected to maintain an operating cash flow result of roughly $4.50 to $4.90 per share in the years ahead.

Applying a 6.8x multiple to these numbers would result in a fair stock price of at least $30.

FAST Graphs

Having said all of this, I am a long-term bull.

Due to the company's transformation and opportunities, I will continue to stick to a Buy rating.

However, please be aware that CLF is very cyclical. It's a holding in my trading account. I do not hold it in my dividend growth portfolio, where I invest most of my money.

Do not invest in steel stocks if you are usually investing in low-volatility investments, and be aware that we could see temporary corrections if the ISM index does not recover soon.

My Buy rating is a longer-term rating.