Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Week In Review: Legend Partners DLL3 CAR-T Candidate With Novartis In $1.2 Billion Deal

Nov. 19, 2023 2:00 AM ETAPLM, APLMW, HBMHF, LEGN, NVS, NVSEF, TBPH, VTRS
ChinaBio Today profile picture
ChinaBio Today
2.13K Followers

Summary

  • Legend Biotech partners with Novartis in a $1.2 billion deal to develop and commercialize DLL3 CAR-T candidates.
  • WuXi XDC, an ADC/bioconjugate CRDMO, raises $520 million in a successful IPO in Hong Kong.
  • Shanghai SciClone Pharma acquires China rights to Menarini Group's oral cancer therapy for metastatic breast cancer.

Laboratory

nicolas_

Deals and Financings

Legend Biotech (LEGN), a New Jersey-Nanjing CAR-T biotech, partnered its DLL3 (delta-like ligand 3) CAR-T candidates to Novartis (NVS) in a $1.2 billion agreement ($100 million upfront) (see story). Legend will

This article was written by

ChinaBio Today profile picture
ChinaBio Today
2.13K Followers
China has become the #2 pharmaceutical market years ahead of projections and continues to be the fastest growing market in the world. China is $50 billion dollars a year into life science and healthcare development through over 160 government funding programs. VC investment, M&A transactions and cross-border partnering deals in China were all up significantly in 2012. ChinaBio® Today focuses exclusively on the rapidly evolving life science industry in China, including biotech, pharma, medical device, diagnostics, services and tools. From our offices in Shanghai and San Diego, our industry analysts provide daily news, commentary and analysis on public and private China life science companies, as well as events and global issues affecting the China market. Visit: ChinaBio Today (http://www.chinabiotoday.com) ChinaBio LLC (http://www.chinabiollc.com)

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
APLM--
Apollomics, Inc.
APLMW--
Apollomics, Inc. WT EXP 040128
HBMHF--
HBM Holdings Limited
LEGN--
Legend Biotech Corporation
NVS--
Novartis AG
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.