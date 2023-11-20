Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Nov. 20, 2023
Summary

  • A recession in 2024 is becoming more likely as economic data suggests a downturn, and the Fed may cut rates as early as March 2024.
  • Capital is expected to flow into income-producing assets as the risk-free rate of return declines, benefiting sectors like REITs, utilities, and midstream operators.
  • Energy Transfer is well-positioned to benefit from capital inflows, with a strong balance sheet, strategic acquisitions, and aligned management, making it an attractive investment in the midstream space.
One of my friends and I were talking about what lies ahead in 2024. As bankruptcies and unemployment continue to rise, a recession looks more likely to occur. For the better part of 2023, I didn't think we would see a recession

I am focused on growth and dividend income. My personal strategy revolves around setting myself up for an easy retirement by creating a portfolio which focuses on compounding dividend income and growth. Dividends are an intricate part of my strategy as I have structured my portfolio to have monthly dividend income which grows through dividend reinvestment and yearly increases. Feel free to reach out to me on Seeking Alpha or https://dividendincomestreams.substack.com/

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ET, EPD, KMI either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor or professional. This article is my own personal opinion and is not meant to be a recommendation of the purchase or sale of stock. The investments and strategies discussed within this article are solely my personal opinions and commentary on the subject. This article has been written for research and educational purposes only. Anything written in this article does not take into account the reader’s particular investment objectives, financial situation, needs, or personal circumstances and is not intended to be specific to you. Investors should conduct their own research before investing to see if the companies discussed in this article fit into their portfolio parameters. Just because something may be an enticing investment for myself or someone else, it may not be the correct investment for you.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (4)

Jacobin777 profile picture
Jacobin777
Today, 8:59 AM
Comments (5.13K)
I got in around $6.20 back in 2020...bit late to tell others to get in after its up 100% in 3 years. This call of yours should've been made a few years ago.

I would wait until a pullback to get back in. Of course, that's easy for me to say given my entry point however I wouldn't buy at this price, even with the excellent dividend.
K
KSES
Today, 8:53 AM
Comments (23)
So what are we saying?
Wait for the pull back in the next 3-6 months and then buy?
o
old maid
Today, 8:44 AM
Comments (2.96K)
9 buys/strong buys this month alone. this one from a historic pumper. i own this but all the hoopla makes me wonder.
ndardick profile picture
ndardick
Today, 8:42 AM
Comments (7.03K)
A+.
I bought more ET on Friday, but still own more than twice as much EPD as ET.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

