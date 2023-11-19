Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of November 19

PM Images

Introduction

The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with over 700 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for dividend stocks on the Dividend Champions list.

In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.

Dividend Changes

In the past week, the following companies declared dividends which changed from their previous payouts.

Increases:

Company Symbol Ex-Div Pay Old Rate New Rate Increase Yield Years Agilent Technologies, Inc. (A) 12/29 1/24 0.225 0.236 4.89% 0.83% 13 Brown-Forman Corporation (BF.B) 11/30 1/2 0.2055 0.2178 5.99% 1.49% 39 Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (DLB) 11/27 12/5 0.27 0.3 11.11% 1.47% 10 Griffon Corporation (GFF) 11/27 12/14 0.125 0.15 20.00% 1.31% 13 Matthews International Corporation (MATW) 11/24 12/11 0.23 0.24 4.35% 2.62% 29 Motorola Solutions, Inc. (MSI) 12/14 1/12 0.88 0.98 11.36% 1.23% 14 NIKE, Inc. (NKE) 12/1 1/2 0.34 0.37 8.82% 1.40% 21 PulteGroup, Inc. (PHM) 12/18 1/3 0.16 0.2 25.00% 0.91% 6 Royal Gold, Inc. (RGLD) 1/4 1/19 0.375 0.4 6.67% 1.43% 23 Spire Inc. (SR) 12/8 1/3 0.72 0.755 4.86% 4.92% 21 Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN) 11/30 12/15 0.48 0.49 2.08% 4.02% 11 WesBanco, Inc. (WSBC) 12/7 1/2 0.35 0.36 2.86% 5.21% 14 Click to enlarge

Decreases:

None

Last Chance to Buy

These dividend growth stocks have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.

Monday Nov 20 (Ex-Div 11/21)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Brunswick Corporation (BC) 12/15 0.4 77.11 2.07% 11 Curtiss-Wright Corporation (CW) 12/1 0.2 210.32 0.38% 7 Discover Financial Services (DFS) 12/7 0.7 86.38 3.24% 13 Evergy, Inc. (EVRG) 12/20 0.6425 50.39 5.10% 19 Forward Air Corporation (FWRD) 12/7 0.24 65.83 1.46% 7 Littelfuse, Inc. (LFUS) 12/7 0.65 238.15 1.09% 14 Microchip Technology Incorporated (MCHP) 12/6 0.439 83.53 2.10% 22 Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC) 12/19 0.365 CAD 19.18 5.56% 10 Southside Bancshares, Inc. (SBSI) 12/7 0.35 29.18 4.80% 29 Click to enlarge

Tuesday Nov 21 (Ex-Div 11/22)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT) 12/14 0.32 148.59 0.86% 6 Badger Meter, Inc. (BMI) 12/8 0.27 148.39 0.73% 31 Cabot Corporation (CBT) 12/8 0.4 78.33 2.04% 12 Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (CCOI) 12/8 0.955 65.6 5.82% 12 CDW Corporation (CDW) 12/12 0.62 215.29 1.15% 11 Cummins Inc. (CMI) 12/7 1.68 225.5 2.98% 18 Evercore Inc. (EVR) 12/8 0.76 144.43 2.10% 17 First BanCorp. (FBP) 12/8 0.14 15.22 3.68% 6 First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (FMBH) 12/1 0.23 31.39 2.93% 12 First National Corporation (FXNC) 12/8 0.15 18.63 3.22% 10 Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (HII) 12/8 1.3 236.75 2.20% 12 Moody's Corporation (MCO) 12/15 0.77 356.67 0.86% 14 National Bank Holdings Corporation (NBHC) 12/15 0.26 33.39 3.11% 8 NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) 12/15 0.4675 57.37 3.26% 29 Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NUS) 12/6 0.39 18 8.67% 23 Robert Half International Inc. (RHI) 12/15 0.48 80.85 2.37% 20 Washington Federal, Inc (WAFD) 12/8 0.25 27.46 3.64% 13 Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (WD) 12/8 0.63 83.48 3.02% 6 Click to enlarge

Wednesday Nov 22 (Ex-Div 11/24)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Assurant, Inc. (AIZ) 12/18 0.72 161.28 1.79% 20 Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) 12/11 0.805 113.9 2.83% 40 Equitable Holdings, Inc. (EQH) 12/4 0.22 28.38 3.10% 6 LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB) 12/4 1.25 97.23 5.14% 13 Matthews International Corporation (MATW) 12/11 0.24 36.71 2.62% 29 Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC) 12/13 1.87 464.17 1.61% 20 The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG) 12/8 0.66 57.88 4.56% 13 Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) 12/12 1.03 202.61 2.03% 14 Click to enlarge

Thursday Nov 23

Markets closed in observance of Thanksgiving

Friday Nov 24 (Ex-Div 11/27)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Cable One, Inc. (CABO) 12/15 2.95 555.64 2.12% 9 CRA International, Inc. (CRAI) 12/8 0.42 94.41 1.78% 8 Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (DLB) 12/5 0.3 81.57 1.47% 10 Griffon Corporation (GFF) 12/14 0.15 45.94 1.31% 13 KeyCorp (KEY) 12/15 0.205 12.32 6.66% 12 S&P Global Inc. (SPGI) 12/12 0.9 408.12 0.88% 50 Yum! Brands, Inc. (YUM) 12/8 0.605 127.66 1.90% 6 Click to enlarge

Money on the Way

The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields…or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Yield Artesian Resources Corporation (ARTNA) 11/24 0.2897 2.7% Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation (AUB) 11/24 0.32 4.0% Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (BRKL) 11/24 0.135 5.6% Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (CBAN) 11/22 0.11 4.1% Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (CHCT) 11/24 0.455 6.8% Civista Bancshares, Inc. (CIVB) 11/21 0.16 4.1% Cencora, Inc. (COR) 11/27 0.51 1.0% CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (CSTR) 11/22 0.11 2.7% Eaton Corporation plc (ETN) 11/24 0.86 1.5% Diamondback Energy, Inc. (FANG) 11/24 0.84 2.2% Fastenal Company (FAST) 11/24 0.35 2.3% The First Bancshares, Inc. (FBMS) 11/24 0.24 3.6% First Community Bankshares, Inc. (FCBC) 11/24 0.29 3.4% Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (FIX) 11/27 0.25 0.5% FS Bancorp, Inc. (FSBW) 11/22 0.25 3.1% Invitation Homes Inc. (INVH) 11/22 0.26 3.1% Innospec Inc. (IOSP) 11/27 0.72 1.3% J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (JBHT) 11/24 0.42 0.9% Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LPX) 11/22 0.24 1.6% Masco Corporation (MAS) 11/27 0.285 1.9% MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (MKTX) 11/22 0.72 1.3% Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (MSBI) 11/24 0.3 5.1% Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NXST) 11/27 1.35 3.6% Oil-Dri Corporation of America (ODC) 11/24 0.29 2.0% Oshkosh Corporation (OSK) 11/27 0.41 1.7% Pool Corporation (POOL) 11/22 1.1 1.3% Royal Bank of Canada (RY) 11/24 1.35 CAD 4.5% SB Financial Group, Inc. (SBFG) 11/24 0.135 4.1% Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) 11/24 0.57 2.2% S&T Bancorp, Inc. (STBA) 11/24 0.33 4.6% Standex International Corporation (SXI) 11/22 0.3 0.9% Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (TSBK) 11/27 0.23 3.1% Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (WSM) 11/24 0.9 2.0% West Bancorporation, Inc. (WTBA) 11/22 0.25 5.4% Wintrust Financial Corporation (WTFC) 11/24 0.4 1.9% Click to enlarge

I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.

