Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of November 19
Summary
- A weekly summary of dividend activity for Dividend Champions, Contenders, and Challengers.
- Companies which changed their dividends.
- Companies with upcoming ex-dividend dates.
- Companies with upcoming pay dates.
- I do much more than just articles at The Dividend Kings: Members get access to model portfolios, regular updates, a chat room, and more. Learn More »
Introduction
The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with over 700 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for dividend stocks on the Dividend Champions list.
In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.
Dividend Changes
In the past week, the following companies declared dividends which changed from their previous payouts.
Increases:
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Ex-Div
|
Pay
|
Old Rate
|
New Rate
|
Increase
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Agilent Technologies, Inc.
|
(A)
|
12/29
|
1/24
|
0.225
|
0.236
|
4.89%
|
0.83%
|
13
|
Brown-Forman Corporation
|
(BF.B)
|
11/30
|
1/2
|
0.2055
|
0.2178
|
5.99%
|
1.49%
|
39
|
Dolby Laboratories, Inc.
|
(DLB)
|
11/27
|
12/5
|
0.27
|
0.3
|
11.11%
|
1.47%
|
10
|
Griffon Corporation
|
(GFF)
|
11/27
|
12/14
|
0.125
|
0.15
|
20.00%
|
1.31%
|
13
|
Matthews International Corporation
|
(MATW)
|
11/24
|
12/11
|
0.23
|
0.24
|
4.35%
|
2.62%
|
29
|
Motorola Solutions, Inc.
|
(MSI)
|
12/14
|
1/12
|
0.88
|
0.98
|
11.36%
|
1.23%
|
14
|
NIKE, Inc.
|
(NKE)
|
12/1
|
1/2
|
0.34
|
0.37
|
8.82%
|
1.40%
|
21
|
PulteGroup, Inc.
|
(PHM)
|
12/18
|
1/3
|
0.16
|
0.2
|
25.00%
|
0.91%
|
6
|
Royal Gold, Inc.
|
(RGLD)
|
1/4
|
1/19
|
0.375
|
0.4
|
6.67%
|
1.43%
|
23
|
Spire Inc.
|
(SR)
|
12/8
|
1/3
|
0.72
|
0.755
|
4.86%
|
4.92%
|
21
|
Tyson Foods, Inc.
|
(TSN)
|
11/30
|
12/15
|
0.48
|
0.49
|
2.08%
|
4.02%
|
11
|
WesBanco, Inc.
|
(WSBC)
|
12/7
|
1/2
|
0.35
|
0.36
|
2.86%
|
5.21%
|
14
Decreases:
None
Last Chance to Buy
These dividend growth stocks have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.
Monday Nov 20 (Ex-Div 11/21)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Brunswick Corporation
|
(BC)
|
12/15
|
0.4
|
77.11
|
2.07%
|
11
|
Curtiss-Wright Corporation
|
(CW)
|
12/1
|
0.2
|
210.32
|
0.38%
|
7
|
Discover Financial Services
|
(DFS)
|
12/7
|
0.7
|
86.38
|
3.24%
|
13
|
Evergy, Inc.
|
(EVRG)
|
12/20
|
0.6425
|
50.39
|
5.10%
|
19
|
Forward Air Corporation
|
(FWRD)
|
12/7
|
0.24
|
65.83
|
1.46%
|
7
|
Littelfuse, Inc.
|
(LFUS)
|
12/7
|
0.65
|
238.15
|
1.09%
|
14
|
Microchip Technology Incorporated
|
(MCHP)
|
12/6
|
0.439
|
83.53
|
2.10%
|
22
|
Manulife Financial Corporation
|
(MFC)
|
12/19
|
0.365 CAD
|
19.18
|
5.56%
|
10
|
Southside Bancshares, Inc.
|
(SBSI)
|
12/7
|
0.35
|
29.18
|
4.80%
|
29
Tuesday Nov 21 (Ex-Div 11/22)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Applied Materials, Inc.
|
(AMAT)
|
12/14
|
0.32
|
148.59
|
0.86%
|
6
|
Badger Meter, Inc.
|
(BMI)
|
12/8
|
0.27
|
148.39
|
0.73%
|
31
|
Cabot Corporation
|
(CBT)
|
12/8
|
0.4
|
78.33
|
2.04%
|
12
|
Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc.
|
(CCOI)
|
12/8
|
0.955
|
65.6
|
5.82%
|
12
|
CDW Corporation
|
(CDW)
|
12/12
|
0.62
|
215.29
|
1.15%
|
11
|
Cummins Inc.
|
(CMI)
|
12/7
|
1.68
|
225.5
|
2.98%
|
18
|
Evercore Inc.
|
(EVR)
|
12/8
|
0.76
|
144.43
|
2.10%
|
17
|
First BanCorp.
|
(FBP)
|
12/8
|
0.14
|
15.22
|
3.68%
|
6
|
First Mid Bancshares, Inc.
|
(FMBH)
|
12/1
|
0.23
|
31.39
|
2.93%
|
12
|
First National Corporation
|
(FXNC)
|
12/8
|
0.15
|
18.63
|
3.22%
|
10
|
Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc.
|
(HII)
|
12/8
|
1.3
|
236.75
|
2.20%
|
12
|
Moody's Corporation
|
(MCO)
|
12/15
|
0.77
|
356.67
|
0.86%
|
14
|
National Bank Holdings Corporation
|
(NBHC)
|
12/15
|
0.26
|
33.39
|
3.11%
|
8
|
NextEra Energy, Inc.
|
(NEE)
|
12/15
|
0.4675
|
57.37
|
3.26%
|
29
|
Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc.
|
(NUS)
|
12/6
|
0.39
|
18
|
8.67%
|
23
|
Robert Half International Inc.
|
(RHI)
|
12/15
|
0.48
|
80.85
|
2.37%
|
20
|
Washington Federal, Inc
|
(WAFD)
|
12/8
|
0.25
|
27.46
|
3.64%
|
13
|
Walker & Dunlop, Inc.
|
(WD)
|
12/8
|
0.63
|
83.48
|
3.02%
|
6
Wednesday Nov 22 (Ex-Div 11/24)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Assurant, Inc.
|
(AIZ)
|
12/18
|
0.72
|
161.28
|
1.79%
|
20
|
Atmos Energy Corporation
|
(ATO)
|
12/11
|
0.805
|
113.9
|
2.83%
|
40
|
Equitable Holdings, Inc.
|
(EQH)
|
12/4
|
0.22
|
28.38
|
3.10%
|
6
|
LyondellBasell Industries N.V.
|
(LYB)
|
12/4
|
1.25
|
97.23
|
5.14%
|
13
|
Matthews International Corporation
|
(MATW)
|
12/11
|
0.24
|
36.71
|
2.62%
|
29
|
Northrop Grumman Corporation
|
(NOC)
|
12/13
|
1.87
|
464.17
|
1.61%
|
20
|
The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company
|
(SMG)
|
12/8
|
0.66
|
57.88
|
4.56%
|
13
|
Tractor Supply Company
|
(TSCO)
|
12/12
|
1.03
|
202.61
|
2.03%
|
14
Thursday Nov 23
Markets closed in observance of Thanksgiving
Friday Nov 24 (Ex-Div 11/27)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Cable One, Inc.
|
(CABO)
|
12/15
|
2.95
|
555.64
|
2.12%
|
9
|
CRA International, Inc.
|
(CRAI)
|
12/8
|
0.42
|
94.41
|
1.78%
|
8
|
Dolby Laboratories, Inc.
|
(DLB)
|
12/5
|
0.3
|
81.57
|
1.47%
|
10
|
Griffon Corporation
|
(GFF)
|
12/14
|
0.15
|
45.94
|
1.31%
|
13
|
KeyCorp
|
(KEY)
|
12/15
|
0.205
|
12.32
|
6.66%
|
12
|
S&P Global Inc.
|
(SPGI)
|
12/12
|
0.9
|
408.12
|
0.88%
|
50
|
Yum! Brands, Inc.
|
(YUM)
|
12/8
|
0.605
|
127.66
|
1.90%
|
6
Money on the Way
The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields…or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Yield
|
Artesian Resources Corporation
|
(ARTNA)
|
11/24
|
0.2897
|
2.7%
|
Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation
|
(AUB)
|
11/24
|
0.32
|
4.0%
|
Brookline Bancorp, Inc.
|
(BRKL)
|
11/24
|
0.135
|
5.6%
|
Colony Bankcorp, Inc.
|
(CBAN)
|
11/22
|
0.11
|
4.1%
|
Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated
|
(CHCT)
|
11/24
|
0.455
|
6.8%
|
Civista Bancshares, Inc.
|
(CIVB)
|
11/21
|
0.16
|
4.1%
|
Cencora, Inc.
|
(COR)
|
11/27
|
0.51
|
1.0%
|
CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc.
|
(CSTR)
|
11/22
|
0.11
|
2.7%
|
Eaton Corporation plc
|
(ETN)
|
11/24
|
0.86
|
1.5%
|
Diamondback Energy, Inc.
|
(FANG)
|
11/24
|
0.84
|
2.2%
|
Fastenal Company
|
(FAST)
|
11/24
|
0.35
|
2.3%
|
The First Bancshares, Inc.
|
(FBMS)
|
11/24
|
0.24
|
3.6%
|
First Community Bankshares, Inc.
|
(FCBC)
|
11/24
|
0.29
|
3.4%
|
Comfort Systems USA, Inc.
|
(FIX)
|
11/27
|
0.25
|
0.5%
|
FS Bancorp, Inc.
|
(FSBW)
|
11/22
|
0.25
|
3.1%
|
Invitation Homes Inc.
|
(INVH)
|
11/22
|
0.26
|
3.1%
|
Innospec Inc.
|
(IOSP)
|
11/27
|
0.72
|
1.3%
|
J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc.
|
(JBHT)
|
11/24
|
0.42
|
0.9%
|
Louisiana-Pacific Corporation
|
(LPX)
|
11/22
|
0.24
|
1.6%
|
Masco Corporation
|
(MAS)
|
11/27
|
0.285
|
1.9%
|
MarketAxess Holdings Inc.
|
(MKTX)
|
11/22
|
0.72
|
1.3%
|
Midland States Bancorp, Inc.
|
(MSBI)
|
11/24
|
0.3
|
5.1%
|
Nexstar Media Group, Inc.
|
(NXST)
|
11/27
|
1.35
|
3.6%
|
Oil-Dri Corporation of America
|
(ODC)
|
11/24
|
0.29
|
2.0%
|
Oshkosh Corporation
|
(OSK)
|
11/27
|
0.41
|
1.7%
|
Pool Corporation
|
(POOL)
|
11/22
|
1.1
|
1.3%
|
Royal Bank of Canada
|
(RY)
|
11/24
|
1.35 CAD
|
4.5%
|
SB Financial Group, Inc.
|
(SBFG)
|
11/24
|
0.135
|
4.1%
|
Starbucks Corporation
|
(SBUX)
|
11/24
|
0.57
|
2.2%
|
S&T Bancorp, Inc.
|
(STBA)
|
11/24
|
0.33
|
4.6%
|
Standex International Corporation
|
(SXI)
|
11/22
|
0.3
|
0.9%
|
Timberland Bancorp, Inc.
|
(TSBK)
|
11/27
|
0.23
|
3.1%
|
Williams-Sonoma, Inc.
|
(WSM)
|
11/24
|
0.9
|
2.0%
|
West Bancorporation, Inc.
|
(WTBA)
|
11/22
|
0.25
|
5.4%
|
Wintrust Financial Corporation
|
(WTFC)
|
11/24
|
0.4
|
1.9%
In Case You Missed It
Here are links to the last two weekly highlights:
I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.
Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.
Looking for more in depth analysis of high quality dividend stocks? Check out the Dividend Kings marketplace service!
This article was written by
Justin Law has a Ph.D in Chemistry from Rice University and has earned the CFA Institute Investment Foundations certificate. He applies his knowledge to deep value and dividend paying stocks.
Justin is a contributor to the investing group The Dividend Kings where he curates the Dividend Champions list, a monthly publication of companies with a history of consistently increasing their dividends. The Dividend Kings is a group of analysts teaching individuals how to invest more wisely in dividend stocks. Learn More.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of RGLD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
Comments