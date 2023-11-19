Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Fixed Income ETFs Attracting Capital As Investors Consider End Of Rate Hikes

TD Wealth profile picture
TD Wealth
4.27K Followers

Summary

  • Opportunities in fixed income ETFs.
  • The market impact of the Fed finishing its rate hike cycle.
  • Where the funds are flowing in the ETF space.

Forex, Commodities, Equities, Fixed Income and Emerging Markets: the charts and summary info show about "Business statistics and Analytics value"

Maximusnd/iStock via Getty Images

Recent U.S. inflation data is fueling speculation the Federal Reserve’s hiking cycle has run its course. Andres Rincon, Head of ETF Sales and Strategy at TD Securities, says fixed income ETFs are benefiting from the Fed’s potential pivot.

This article was written by

TD Wealth profile picture
TD Wealth
4.27K Followers
TD Wealth is an integral part of the TD Bank Group, which has approximately 24 million customers worldwide, 85,000 employees and CDN $1 trillion in assets on April 30, 2015. In Canada, TD Wealth services customers through: · TD Direct Investing which provides clients access to the information, tools and support that empower them to invest for themselves with confidence. · TD Wealth Private Client Group, which provides discretionary wealth management for high net worth clients and businesses. · TD Wealth Private Investment Advice provides full service brokerage for investors who want a high level of tailored advice and solutions. · TD Wealth Financial Planning develops and implements a financial plan for individual clients. At TD Wealth, whether you invest yourself or benefit from the knowledge provided by your advisor, you gain access to some of the industry's most highly regarded investment analysts, economists and market strategists.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
TLT--
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF
SPTL--
SPDR® Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF
VGLT--
Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares
VLGSX--
Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund Inst
VUSTX--
Vanguard Long Term Treasury Fund Inv
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.