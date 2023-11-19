Sorapop/iStock via Getty Images

In March of this year, I concluded that DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) was not signing me on. After a relative solid 2022, expectations for 2023 has been reset, with the full year sales and margin guidance being underwhelming.

Since the spring, shares of DocuSign have lost about 40% of their value in the time frame of just over half a year in generally solid market conditions. This pullback is seen in combination with a modest hike in the full year sales guidance, with growth seen in the low double-digits, as the company has been able to post modest operating profits here, and yes I am talking GAAP accounting here.

The combination looks compelling, but the overall valuations are quite demanding from an earnings perspective, with more operating leverage needed to drive appeal, although that expectations have come down quite bit here.

Managing & Signing Agreements

The paragraph header is the mission of DocuSign, which aims to get rid of paper agreements. Besides the ecological and environmental element to get agreements digital, the real benefits are seen in terms of increased speed, faster execution, fewer errors and automatic storage. With many APIs made to other software platforms, this has rapidly driven the adoption of DocuSign.

After its IPO in 2018 shares traded around the $40 mark as the pandemic-related boom sent shares to highs around $300 in 2021, although shares fell to less than half that level towards the end of the year following a big profit warning. Shares halved again to the $60s in the summer 2022, as valuations across the sector were coming down at large.

The pandemic resulted in a $2.1 billion sales base in 2021 on which GAAP operating losses of $62 million were reported, a loss which narrowed substantially from a $174 million loss in the year before. The company originally guided for 2022 sales at nearly $2.5 billion as revenues eventually came in at $2.52 billion, as operating losses of $60 million were similar to the loss posted in 2021 (adjusted for a $28 million restructuring charge), although that trends improved during the year.

The company guided for 2023 sales and billings to come in around $2.7 billion with adjusted operating margins seen at 22%, marking just a point improvement from 2021. The lack of sales growth and operating leverage made me very cautious, as realistic break-even levels did not appear in sight in 2023. Investors furthermore had to swallow an unexpected CFO change as well.

Expectations Come Down Again

After DocuSign was a $70 strong in March, shares have gradually lost territory this year, unlike many other technology names. Shares had nearly halved to a low of $38 in recent weeks, now trading hands at $43 per share.

In June, the company posted its first quarter results for the fiscal year 2024. Revenues rose 12% to $661 million, as billings rose by 10% to $674 million. Amidst some operating leverage, the company narrowed GAAP losses from $19 million in the first quarter of 2023 to $4 million in the first quarter of the fiscal year 2024, and that is even after incurring a $29 million restructuring charge. The company upped the midpoint of the full year sales guidance to $2.72 billion, with adjusted operating margins seen around 23% of sales.

In September, second quarter results revealed another solid 11% increase in sales to $688 million. Billing rose again by 10%, coming in at $711 million. The absence of restructuring charges meant that GAAP operating profits were reported at $7 million, as the company furthermore received growing interest income on net interest income as well. Full year sales are now seen around $2.73 billion with adjusted operating margins seen around 23.5% of sales.

Note that the full year adjusted operating margin guidance, in terms of percentages, comes in lower than the performance on this front in the first half of the year. This either suggests some deleverage, or is a practice of conservative guidance.

And Now?

The 208 million shares of the company grant the business a $9.0 billion equity valuation at current levels, as this includes a $1.53 billion gross cash and equivalent position, a $725 million convertible debt load, and a roughly $800 million net cash position. The resulting $8.2 billion operating asset valuation values the business at a reasonable 3 times sales.

This is seen in a situation in which essentially break-even results reported here, with modest net earnings being the result of interest income received. The business is hurt by macro-issues, but still is able to post low double-digit percentage increase in sales, as the real question is how margins and operating leverage will develop in the second half of the year.

While DocuSign is a strong operator, there is the competitive threat looming on the background, including that of competing solution Acrobat Sign from Adobe (ADBE). The reality is that DocuSign holds a very strong market share, dominant position and is platform-agnostic. That being said, the strong market positioning in an interesting and growing industry, with great ROI for the users as well as a huge time savings tool, makes the long term prospects look quite good.

Nonetheless, some real operating leverage is required here, but the gradual progress in combination with much lower sales multiples makes the situation look more compelling here, if you believe in a continued gradual growth roadmap combined with some operating leverage results.