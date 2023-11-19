Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Gildan Activewear: It's All About Margins

The Value Pendulum profile picture
The Value Pendulum
Investing Group Leader

Child kids blank white shirt template mock up, front and back t-shirt design isolated

airdone/iStock via Getty Images

Elevator Pitch

I have a Buy investment rating for Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSX:GIL:CA) shares.

Earlier, I outlined multiple reasons to be bullish on GIL as a potential investment candidate in my previous June 27, 2023

Asia Value & Moat Stocks is a research service for value investors seeking Asia-listed stocks with a huge gap between price and intrinsic value, leaning towards deep value balance sheet bargains (i.e. buying assets at a discount e.g. net cash stocks, net-nets, low P/B stocks, sum-of-the-parts discounts) and wide moat stocks (i.e. buying earnings power at a discount in great companies like "Magic Formula" stocks, high-quality businesses, hidden champions and wide moat compounders). Sign up here to get started today!

This article was written by

The Value Pendulum profile picture
The Value Pendulum
11.22K Followers

The Value Pendulum is an Asian equity market specialist with over a decade of experience on both the buy and sell sides.

He is the author of the investing group Asia Value & Moat Stocks, providing ideas for value investors seeking investment opportunities listed in Asia, with a particular focus on the Hong Kong market. He hunts for deep value balance sheet bargains and wide moat stocks and provides a range of watch lists with monthly updates within his investing group.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

tjcons profile picture
tjcons
Today, 8:03 AM
Comments (863)
let me add to this article as mentioned in 3rd qtr conf call:

cotton prices are coming down significantly and will benefit 2024 results by .25.30 per share.

Bangladesh production will be 25% complete by end of year 2023 and 75% by end of 2024. Bangladesh will be 100% ring spun. This is a growth area for Gildan.

Gildan is in the highest innovation period since the existence of company. Specific areas are ring spun and fleece. They will be introducing new materials early next year they believe will be game changers. These are areas where Gildan has plenty of room for growth. Fleece is used for sweatshirts, which are a double digit grower for the entire industry.

To sum this up, GIL will generate approx $2.60 share 2023. With reduction in cotton prices, higher margins due to Bangladesh opening and innovative new materials, perhaps $3.25 earnings x 15 p-e = $48.75 share price during 2024. That implies 35% share improvement over next year.

There is a lot to like here.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About GIL

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on GIL

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
GIL
--
GIL:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.