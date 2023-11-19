Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Top Merger Stocks Held By Fund Managers, Mid-Q4 2023

Nov. 19, 2023 7:11 AM ETABCM, ABCZF, ACI, AMED, AVGO, CD, CPRI, GHL, ORTX, PFE, PNM, SOVO, SPLK, VMW, SGEN4 Comments
Closeup image of chalkboard with text ARBITRAGE and money.

mohd izzuan/iStock via Getty Images

Each quarter, I compile the top 10 stocks held in the funds that specialize in merger stocks and share it with our Seeking Alpha community.

My rules:

  • I only count a stock if it

This article was written by

I am an experienced individual investor who has been trading merger arbitrage stocks and options since the 90's. I am a writer with a Master of Science from Northwestern University and I truly enjoy writing articles about the stock market. I try to look for opportunities where the odds are in my favor and there is a definite edge. On Seeking Alpha my articles will aim to provide insight and favorable risk/reward for the readers.However, I am not an investment advisor so any recomendations or ideas I write about in my articles, blogs, or comments shouldn't be taken as investment advice. I recommend using my writings as a starting point to which you should add your own research or that of an investment advisor. "Any time you make a bet with the best of it, where the odds are in your favor, you have earned something on that bet, whether you actually win or lose the bet. By the same token, when you make a bet with the worst of it, where the odds are not in your favor, you have lost something, whether you actually win or lose the bet." -David Sklansky, "The Theory of Poker"

Comments (4)

F
Frank de Groot
Today, 7:29 AM
Comments (222)
Holding ABCM, closing December 6. Great IRR, closed way faster than I expected.
Today, 8:46 AM
Comments (3.34K)
@Frank de Groot Yes it is great when closing happens earlier. Often it is the other way. Nice trade!
Joshua Heller profile picture
Joshua Heller
Today, 7:29 AM
Comments (1.12K)
96% of VMW elected Stock, so I think most traded shares will get 50/50 proration. That equals 190+ when I check my numbers on Friday.

On the downside, how do you calculate down to 100 using options?

Looking at option straddle prices in Dec expiration, my view is that 120 is the downside. From a fundamental perspective, I think the long-term downside is 140, and I would be comfortable holding my shares if the merger was called off.

Thank you for writing this article as always. A few of these deals weren't on my radar and will be busy researching them next week.
Today, 9:03 AM
Comments (3.34K)
@Joshua Heller I had $110 as downside (current 150 and 40 downside (my estimate) not too far from yours. I added in arbs rushing out the door.
