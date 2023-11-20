Unlock True Income From This Massive 19% Yield: Oxford Lane Capital

Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Summary

  • You need income, but first, you need to understand what you're investing in.
  • I often invest against the grain and unlock massive income doing so.
  • Years of positive total return and massive income help prove our Income Method is highly applicable and successful.
Co-authored by Treading Softly

I've never been known as one who is extremely popular. It may be, but I'm not the most outgoing or the most verbose person you'll ever meet. When I was young, I didn't have a

This article was written by

Rida Morwa profile picture
Rida Morwa
107.94K Followers

Rida Morwa is a former investment and commercial Banker, with over 35 years of experience. He has been advising individual and institutional clients on high-yield investment strategies since 1991.

Rida Morwa leads the investing group High Dividend Opportunities where he teams up with some of Seeking Alpha's top income investing analysts. The service focuses on sustainable income through a variety of high yield investments with a targeted safe +9% yield. Features include: model portfolio with buy/sell alerts, preferred and baby bond portfolios for more conservative investors, vibrant and active chat with access to the service’s leaders, dividend and portfolio trackers, and regular market updates. The service philosophy focuses on community, education, and the belief that nobody should invest alone. Lean More.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of OXLC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Treading Softly, Beyond Saving, PendragonY, and Hidden Opportunities all are supporting contributors for High Dividend Opportunities. Any recommendation posted in this article is not indefinite. We closely monitor all of our positions. We issue Buy and Sell alerts on our recommendations, which are exclusive to our members.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (12)

CalTex64 profile picture
CalTex64
Today, 8:52 AM
Comments (2)
What is not clear to me is why this fund, and others like it are selling at such a high dividend yield. If you think about the return on investment of any security as compared to the current risk free rate, it's trading sky high. I presume that is because the market is forecasting much higher future losses. It would be helpful to hear Rida's team's views on why they believe the losses won't be as high as the consensus market is projecting.
500MPH profile picture
500MPH
Today, 8:30 AM
Comments (2.39K)
I bought OXLX when you touted it as the “best stock for 20??” (can’t remember that far back)
The price kept falling, and I finally sold it, and still have carryover losses to use!
BUT, the income continued and continues, so I’m again giving it consideration here.
GARAK profile picture
GARAK
Today, 8:26 AM
Comments (1.08K)
If OXLC wasn't already 3% of my portfolio I'd be buying more. It has been a very strange investment. I still have a well covered 12.5% YOC despite the dividend reduction (pre-COVID $1.62 to current $.96). I also have a 36% cap loss, but the LAST thing on my mind is to sell. The INCOME is all that matters to me!
c
coldlessons
Today, 8:25 AM
Comments (2)
That expense ratio is insane.
Jcb331 profile picture
Jcb331
Today, 8:35 AM
Comments (2.48K)
@coldlessons OXLC's management fees are based mostly on cash flow/income. Parallel to the way hedge fund fees are based. 2% of AUM plus 20% of income over 7%.. The incentive is to increase income.
petergo007 profile picture
petergo007
Today, 8:23 AM
Comments (1.9K)
thanks again Rida for the article

1.. I agree with you 110% that income, secured, is above and beyond all else, and I buy and hold and enjoy the income which I keep reinvesting and generating further income.

2.. to be a fair and balanced article, IMHO, you should have mentioned

(a) you have been touting OXLC for some 3 years now, and back then it was your #1 stock pick of the year

(b) since then it has dropped further and further from the price you originally recommended it at, and

(c) you are facing a gigantic unrealized capital loss on your investment

Lastly, there is no evidence of your claim that all other investors do not understand OXLC, and only you do.

The market has a different opinion, and in this situation is ahead, as selling for years keeps the share price falling.

Just like a broken clock gets the right time twice a day, I like you, hope OXLC and ECC turn around sooner or later, preferably sooner

thanks again

discl :long OXLC and ECC and large unrealized paper losses on both
q
quitethefool
Today, 8:20 AM
Comments (140)
I own both OXLC and ECC for income. As this excellent article says, I'm not using this fund to try to beat the S&P 500. I have other stocks for that. I have OXLC for income. Rida seems to be the only analyst on SA that understands the purpose of OXLC.
b
bayfieldcounty1972
Today, 8:32 AM
Comments (499)
@quitethefool As well as Steven Bavaria.
j
justanopion
Today, 8:08 AM
Comments (3.58K)
I purchased and dripped on your advice. I now have 3000 shares and am debating on whether to start taking dividends
B
Be A Man
Today, 8:04 AM
Comments (5.02K)
It’s in my portfolio,
c
creese
Today, 7:55 AM
Comments (1.64K)
Why is the yield so high? If the yield is safe why is it 19.5%.
Jcb331 profile picture
Jcb331
Today, 8:06 AM
Comments (2.48K)
@creese because the NAV is low. core Div coverage is 170%.
