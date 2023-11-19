JackF/iStock via Getty Images

Announced in the latest part of last year, the spin-off of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE) as a stand-alone company was completed in May 2023. Once a division of Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), this consumer staple business did not have an easy debut in the public stock market: its shares are down tremendously since the IPO, which is always an interesting indication that there might be a potential value to unlock. Spin-offs are oftentimes welcomed rather coldly by investors, and it’s not rare to see shares of these newly formed companies fare rather poorly. One recent example has been the IBM spin-off Kyndril (KD), which is currently down 55% since its IPO.

Despite Kenvue's share price drop however, I sense that the company is fairly valued at these levels and do not represent a particularly attractive entry point.

A true giant in their market

It is easy to forget how big Kenvue actually is, considering that not long ago it was part of another business. The company defines itself as the largest pure-play consumer health company by revenue, thanks to their $15 billion of net sales in FY2022.

Representative basket of Kenvue's brands (Kenvue 3Q Presentation)

On a higher level, Kenvue's business model is rather simple. They leverage an impressive catalog of extremely well-known brands in three big categories of consumer products. Thanks to the power of branding and marketing, they manage to generally charge their customers more compared to generic or lesser-known brands, and that results in impressive gross margins. Some of the most famous consumer brands belonging to Kenvue’s portfolio are Tylenol, Nicorette, Band Aid, Aveeno, Listerine and many others.

Slow and steady

Since the latest results by the company the stock is actually up about 5%, which is indicative of general positive mood in the short term. Third quarter results saw Kenvue improving their Revenue 3.4% to $3.92 billion, while the already great margins even improved modestly to 57.47% gross margin and 21.51% operating margin.

Kenvue Q3 2023 Presentation

Net Income of $438 million was down compared to $586 million a year ago, however that is not really apples-to-apples comparison as last year Kenvue was still not a fully independent company. In general, Net Income margin at 11.19% was somewhat in line with previous quarters (14.19% for the second quarter and 8.57% for the first quarter). Free Cash Flow for the quarter was about $560 million. The company ended the quarter with about $1 billion in cash and cash equivalents, while long-term debt stood at $7.6 billion. All the debt was issued during the IPO as part of the spin-off process. A series of unsecured notes were issued by Kenvue with variable maturities (from 2025 up until 2063) and a weighted average interest rate of about 5%.

The majority of growth in the quarter came from the Self-Care and Essential Health segments, which grew organically 6.7% and 3.8%. Organic Growth is a metric provided by the company which measures net sales excluding extrinsic factors such as acquisitions, divestitures and currency impact. The laggard this quarter was the Skin Health & Beauty division as its organic growth was modestly negative (-0.4%). One of the highlighted reasons for the underperformance of this segment was a general softness of consumer demand in China for Kenvue’s products. From the latest earnings call:

As I shared last quarter, we have expected a slower recovery in China. And unfortunately, that's what we see happening. We remain positive on the long-term prospect in China, though. We have operated there many years and have confidence in the market's potential longer term, but we need to be patient as we expect continued softness in the market in Q4, and our teams on the ground will continue to be agile and allocate resources according to the opportunities they see in the market.

Kenvue 3Q 2023 Presentation

As shown in the above slide, despite the overall healthy organic growth the sale volume actually decreased quite considerably in response to a price increase. Only a company with strong brands can adopt this kind of tactics and that is the reason why consumer staple businesses generally fare better in tough macro environments, simply because their customers are reluctant to change their consumer habits. However, I still consider a red flag when I see volume dropping as much as 6.8% in the case of the Skin Health & Beauty division because consumer demand for these products is not perfectly inelastic, and there is only so much a company can charge without pushing away their customers. Definitely something to monitor going forward.

On the guidance, unfortunately management already revised downward their full year guidance. The previously set growth target of 4.5% to 5.5% has been cut to 4% to 4.5%, partially due to unseasonal mild weather that caused a delayed start of the flu season, which in turn caused a decrease in the sale of some over-the-counter pharmaceutical products.

Returning capital to shareholders

Overall, Kenvue seems a classic consumer staple business with no particular surprise and investors would usually expect some degree of shareholder friendliness from businesses that don’t actually promise explosive growth but simply stable and reliable slow growth. Indeed, the company has recently initiated a quarterly dividend of $0.20 which was confirmed for Q4 2023 as well. At the current price this translates to an annualized dividend yield of about 4%. To cover the dividend Kenvue needs $383 million quarterly, while in the latest quarter net interest expenses were also $100 million. That seems overall well covered by FCF as indicated above.

In addition, the board has authorized a share repurchase program for up to 27 million shares, or about 1.4% if outstanding shares. No clear details of how this will actually look but it’s definitely better than nothing.

Valuation: only fairly valued at current price

I don’t see anything wrong with Kenvue as a business. I would love to see less debt but that is one of the baggage of the spin-off, and management has expressed their desire to use their reliable cash flows to reduce their debt over time. In my view with a business like Kenvue is even more important than ever to pay the right price for it, because there likely won’t be any particular sexy narrative about their business, nor some very specific catalyst that might push the stock price to exuberant levels.

We have already seen their share price tank about 25% since the IPO. Does it mean the bad times are over?

Management has only guided for adjusted earnings which is a noisy metric in my opinion. If we consider their top-line guidance of about 4.25% growth (at the midpoint) to be applicable also to FY2023 Net Income, that would translate to about $2.17 billion of net income for a forward FY2023 Price to Earnings ratio of 17.3 which is not exactly cheap for a slow-growth company.

I built a quick Discounted Free Cash Flow model to gauge what scenario exactly the market is currently implying. I used as a base $2.4 billion of FCF that the company reported in the trailing twelve months. By assuming 4% growth in the next 10 years and a terminal value of P/FCF of 15x, for an expected yearly return of 10% the intrinsic value would be around $34 billion of market cap, roughly 10% down from the current level.

Key takeaways

My feeling is that Kenvue at these levels is pretty much fairly valued for about 4% yearly growth, which is quite frankly not good enough for me. It is an interesting business to follow because of the quality of their brands, the resilience of consumer staple businesses in tough economies and their impressive free cash flow generation. But the current price in my opinion implies too much risk because I don’t perceive the current level to be discounted at all, while any slowdown in growth or further souring of the economy might impact the business ability to hit their growth target.