Better REIT Buy: Camden Property Trust Or Mid-America Apartment Communities

Nov. 20, 2023 8:05 AM ET
High Yield Investor profile picture
High Yield Investor
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • CPT and MAA are two popular apartment REITs.
  • They share many similarities, but there are also some differences.
  • We explain which we prefer and why.
REIT sign on economy background with graph and coins.

Maria Vonotna

Co-produced by Austin Rogers

Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, coastal apartments dominated multifamily real estate investment trusts ("REITs") (VNQ). When you thought about multifamily REITs, you almost certainly thought about Class A mid-rise or high-rise apartment buildings in

Samuel Smith is Vice President of Leonberg Capital, he has a diverse background that includes being lead analyst at several highly regarded dividend stock research firms. He is a Professional Engineer and Project Management Professional and holds a B.S. in Civil Engineering & Mathematics from the United States Military Academy at West Point and has a Masters in Engineering.

Samuel runs High Yield Investor investing group. Samuel teams up with Jussi Askola and Paul R. Drake where they focus on finding the right balance between safety, growth, yield, and value.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CPT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (4)

n
nogoodnamesavailable
Today, 8:55 AM
Comments (239)
Like both but advantage to MAA.
pete crayton profile picture
pete crayton
Today, 8:49 AM
Comments (157)
Does the discount to 52 wk or 5 yr highs have any bearing on choosing? In this case they are very similar, with both 31% below their 1 yr. and CPT at 50% vs 45% for MAA from their 5 year highs. So this is a bad example but is it applicable as a tool when looking for the best "bargain"?
Einherjar profile picture
Einherjar
Today, 8:46 AM
Comments (896)
And that´s why I chose MAA over CPT.
Thank´s for pointing this out.

While 100% of MAA's debt is fixed-rate, only ~82% of CPT's debt is fixed-rate.

Compared to MAA's weighted average interest rate of 3.4%, CPT's is a bit higher at 4.1%.

MAA's weighted average debt maturity of 7.5 years is a bit higher than CPT's 6 years.

MAA's debt to EBITDA of 3.4x is lower than CPT's 4.3x, although both are obviously low enough to award them with A- credit ratings.

CPT has slightly more debt maturing in the next few years, but MAA has more debt maturing in 2026-2027.
gastro4 profile picture
gastro4
Today, 8:22 AM
Comments (2.31K)
Thanks for update. Any difference in yield and payout ratio?
