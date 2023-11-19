Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Michael Burry Just Took A Bearish Stance On Semiconductors: What It Means For Investors

Nov. 19, 2023 10:01 AM ETVanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH)
Reality Check Research profile picture
Reality Check Research
404 Followers

3D illustration of a glowing CPU installed on a generic mainboard

adventtr

Overview

The semiconductor industry, a dynamic force in the world of technology, is currently in the spotlight as the VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) breaks all-time highs. However, the market narrative recently took a fascinating turn with Michael Burry, the investor

This article was written by

Reality Check Research profile picture
Reality Check Research
404 Followers
Trader with 10 years of experience focused on U.S. equities. My goal is to help people discover new investment opportunities (both long and short) using a fundamentals-based approach.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

esavela profile picture
esavela
Today, 11:09 AM
Comments (1.23K)
Since these are Q3 13F numbers it is misleading to use the phrase "...JUST took a bearish stance..." 13F's are due half way through the subsequent period so these puts could be up to 90 days old, Not trying to be pedantic but I am not sure this was made clear in the article. Otherwise, IMHO it is wise to note Dr.Burry's moves. Smarter guy than I am, for sure. ;-)
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About SMH

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on SMH

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SMH
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.