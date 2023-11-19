Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Alibaba: Time To Bail Out

Bohdan Kucheriavyi profile picture
Bohdan Kucheriavyi
Investing Group Leader

China-Based Internet Company Alibaba Debuts On New York Stock Exchange

Andrew Burton

It’s hard to call Alibaba’s (NYSE:BABA) latest earnings results which were released earlier this week successful. The company missed the revenue expectations, bailed on its plans to execute a cloud unit spin-off, and indirectly acknowledged that the new geopolitical

This article was written by

Bohdan Kucheriavyi profile picture
Bohdan Kucheriavyi
7.36K Followers

Bohdan Kucheriavyi is a Ukraine-based proprietary trader working at a prop firm. He has been successfully investing personally and professionally since 2015. He combines his knowledge of international relations with his passion for global markets to identify good investments based on momentum and special situations with a specific focus on tech companies.

Bohdan leads the investing group Blacksquare Capital. Features of the group include: an all-weather portfolio, event-driven investment ideas, trade alerts, geopolitical event roundups, a weekly newsletter with updates on all current and watchlist holdings, quarterly market reports, community chat, valuation models - all aimed at helping investors develop an approach to overcome periods of economic and political uncertainty. Learn More.

Comments (15)

V
ValeBea
Today, 1:06 PM
Comments (73)
I stopped at "Disappointing earning results".
Thanks for writing it in the first line, I saved myself some time I can actually spend reading an unbiased article on Alibaba
H
Hatetheright
Today, 1:03 PM
Comments (4)
Everyone and their two pence worth. Like we had with Meta when it went below 200. Had so many naysayers. They influenced me to bail. Could have doubled my money
Marel profile picture
Marel
Today, 12:51 PM
Comments (2.29K)
Their cash position + marketable securities is more than $80 billion. If Im not mistaken this is an all time high. They are returning capital to shareholders and keep on increasing their cash balance. Feels like Microsoft many many years ago.
SJ09 profile picture
SJ09
Today, 12:43 PM
Comments (224)
I bought , I've held, it's hurt, but I will hold still. But I am unlikely to buy any further Chinese share, and I won't buy Chinese goods if I can avoid it.
f
francster
Today, 12:31 PM
Comments (554)
$BABA is now below its 2014 IPO price.

2014 - Revenue $12.3 Billion per year.
2023 - Revenue $126 Billion per year.

Exactly 10 X increase on revenue but a lower share price now.

PE: 10
FWD PE: 8
P/S: 1.44
New Profit Margin: 14.45%
I encourage you to short the stock here! 🙃
Rasmus Tolppanen profile picture
Rasmus Tolppanen
Today, 12:30 PM
Comments (49)
Ah yes, as history shows it, it’s always been a terrible long-term idea to invest in economic powerhouse countries during a doom & gloom period. Sentiments come and go. Disputes and even wars come and go. Few years ago, it was the complete opposite of the current environment. Neither one is sustainable nor realistic into perpetuity and the balance can be found somewhere in the middle.

Many unknowns with this company and its growth in the short-term, but in long-term, there’s going to be good returns, I reckon. It’s not like western money has left China for good, never to come back, or that China’s economy has reached its peak. Just my thoughts as a long-term investor.
k
kevinconnolly
Today, 12:28 PM
Comments (3.18K)
Senior Bodhan, maybe right??? China has been in a Bear Market even before Jack Ma made his infamous and not well received speech to all the "Big Chinese Machers" in October, 2020. Could China end up looking like Japan after the stock market, real estate bubble of 1989?? I think it is hard to predict----------BUT one thing is sure and at this moment in times China is a no-go (my opinion only-----could be way off the mark??) for the SMART MONEY investors of the world!!
m
mwilson801
Today, 12:27 PM
Comments (1.66K)
Every business unit is growing.
Operating margin in every business unit is expanding.
Business is distributing cashflows and is trading at an idiotik valuation.
I have only read the "bottom line section" and the author is calling it a potential "mother of all value traps".
JP Morgan has a quarterly guide to the markets deck which includes a chart showing the 20-year annualized returns across all asset classes: the chart includes a bar representing the average investor sitting right next to inflation at 2-3%. The most efficient way to become a sad datapoint feeding that chart is by systematically bailing out of good businesses just because the market is pessimistic about them.
f
francster
Today, 12:24 PM
Comments (554)
I 100% disagree with you... I'm actually glad so-called "savvy" inexperienced experts such as yourself write these types of content and circulate the same headlines that have been recycled for the last three years.

BABA is a lot closer to a generational bottom than anything else...XI is here in SF and just met with all the top CEOs and major investors in the US along with Biden. The cooler heads are prevailing, and both countries know they need to work together more than ever!! The US is losing control of Middle East & Iran is a huge ally of China, so this relationship will need to revive compare to the last 3-4 yrs. Xi also knows the Chinese economy is in trouble and needs the West just as much, it's a mutual partnership. Apple, Ford GM Tesla, Mcdonalnd, starbucks, all clothing brands have billions of dollars of sales coming from China. so it's very ignorant of you to make a call to bailout on BABA sitting at multi year lows when they're printing cash and actually started to pay dividends and have a huge stock back still in pipline. good luck to all.
sigalum profile picture
sigalum
Today, 12:19 PM
Comments (723)
Love buy signals like this.
BrianM777 profile picture
BrianM777
Today, 12:24 PM
Comments (276)
@sigalum Have to admit BABA has been a case study for stocks not trading in a fair value range despite dozens of positive catalysts materializing and now with the dollar weakening.
N
Natturner1966
Today, 12:16 PM
Comments (4.63K)
Just when XI comes to America and tries to fix things you capitulate. Relationship should be turning around now. Need to keep an eye on it to see if investors start to turn positive after this visit. No guarantee of course.
Bohdan Kucheriavyi profile picture
Bohdan Kucheriavyi
Today, 12:20 PM
Comments (416)
@Natturner1966 They tried the same thing at the start of the year, but that didn't help the shares whatsoever: seekingalpha.com/...
N
Natturner1966
Today, 12:26 PM
Comments (4.63K)
@Bohdan Kucheriavyi

So what you’re saying is because of the past the future is written? Or do you mean because of the past the probability is low? Or are you saying there will never be a turnaround. I’m thinking we have hit peak negativity and at some point things have to turn around. So it’s a bet for me.
Bohdan Kucheriavyi profile picture
Bohdan Kucheriavyi
Today, 12:49 PM
Comments (416)
@Natturner1966 All I'm saying is that Alibaba is a perfect stock for day traders and swing traders. It'll likely rebound slightly on Monday, then find new support and resistance levels, trade between them for a while until some positive news comes out, then the stock surges, then the negative China-related news comes in and the stock once again falls. This has been the case ever since the crackdown began in 2020, and it continued to be the case once the Sino-American relations began to deteriorate. While all of this was happening, the shares of the American Big Tech companies have been rallying and outperforming their Chinese peers.

While we do see the efforts of the Chinese leadership to repair the broken ties with the West, as was the case at the start of 2023, all of those efforts are temporary, as creating the Chinese-led world order and avenging the century of humiliation is what truly drives Xi Jinping. His speech at China’s Party Congress from last year is a more important indicator of how China is going to behave in the future than the APEC communique. Until he remains the leader, there won't be a proper normalization of ties. That's why the capital continues to leave China (as was indicated by the negative FDI in Q3 for the first time in decades), and why Alibaba's valuation will remain irrelevant for the market.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

