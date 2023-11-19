Andrew Burton

It’s hard to call Alibaba’s (NYSE:BABA) latest earnings results which were released earlier this week successful. The company missed the revenue expectations, bailed on its plans to execute a cloud unit spin-off, and indirectly acknowledged that the new geopolitical reality could have a material effect on its cloud business and limit its upside. At the same time, as China experiences an outflow of international capital while Sino-American relations remain tense, it’s hard to see how Alibaba will be able to create significant shareholder value anytime soon despite being undervalued based solely on the fundamentals.

It Doesn’t Look Good

Earlier this week, Alibaba released its Q2 earnings results which showed that even though the company’s revenues increased by 9% Y/Y to $30.81 billion, they were still below the estimates by $230 million.

While the company’s Total Taobao and Tmall Group revenue increased by 4% Y/Y to $13.39 billion while the Alibaba International Digital Commerce Group revenue increased by 53% Y/Y to $3.36 billion, there’s no guarantee that the core commerce business will be able to continue to grow at similar rates in the following months.

This is due to the fact that Alibaba faces greater pressure from its domestic competitors such as PDD Holdings (PDD), which has taken the Chinese eCommerce by storm since its launch in 2015. Thanks to its unique approach to marketing, PDD Holdings' main platform Pinduoduo has become one of the biggest shopping sites in China and now has one of the biggest active buyer bases in the country, while its other platform Temu is rising in popularity as well. The shares of PDD Holdings have also outperformed Alibaba since the start of the year and that could continue to be the case given the multitude of challenges that Alibaba continues to face to this day.

Alibaba's Stock Performance Against PDD Holdings (Seeking Alpha)

What’s more, is that there’s a risk that the potential weak growth of the Chinese economy could have a negative impact on Alibaba’s performance in the following quarters as well. While the macro numbers for the quarter from July to September have exceeded expectations, there’s an indication that the rebound in consumption is currently losing its momentum as the ongoing property crisis continues to pressure the economy. Although there was a lot of hope that the Singles’ Day in China would improve the situation, Alibaba decided once again not to reveal how much revenue it generated during the period for the second year in a row. This makes it impossible to understand whether things are improving or not and one of the main reasons why such a lack of transparency in part is responsible for the continuous depreciation of the company’s shares.

While Alibaba’s management has been trying to prevent further depreciation by buying back shares on the open market and announcing that the company will pay dividends for the first time in history, such moves are unlikely to make a major difference. It’s hard to see how the dividend yield of less than 2% for the Chinese-based company is going to attract income investors when they have much better risk-free alternatives closer to home. At the same time, the buyback program has been ongoing since 2021, but that didn’t stop the shares from depreciating even more. As foreign capital is leaving China, while Alibaba’s founder Jack Ma is unwinding his position in the company via a family trust, it’s hard to find any growth catalysts that could help the shares to significantly appreciate in the foreseeable future.

Why Geopolitical Risks Won’t Go Away

We shouldn’t also forget that the geopolitical risks will continue to haunt Alibaba for years to come as long as it continues to trade on the American exchanges. Although the tensions between China and the U.S. have been somewhat eased when leaders of both nations met at the sidelines of the APEC Summit in San Francisco earlier this week, we shouldn’t forget that the trade war is still not over to this day. The tariffs on various goods are still in place, while export restrictions on semiconductors are likely to be strengthened in the future. At the same time, as Beijing continues to tighten rules to conduct business in the country, institutional investors are decreasing their exposure to China to avoid becoming a casualty of the potential Sino-American confrontation in the future.

What’s more, is that Alibaba itself admitted that the latest U.S. export control rules on advanced chips could adversely affect its cloud business and limit its ability to upgrade its technological capabilities. This has led to the decision to scrap the IPO of the cloud unit, which was one of the main ways for the company to unlock shareholder value and one of the main reasons why Alibaba’s stock rallied back in March when the plan was announced.

While the company stated that they would work on improving the performance of the cloud business within Alibaba’s structure, it’s hard to see from where the growth should come considering that the revenues of cloud business in Q2 increased only by 2% Y/Y to $3.79 billion. For comparison, American Big Tech companies such as Amazon (AMZN), Microsoft (MSFT), and Alphabet (GOOG)(GOOGL) announced that the revenues of their cloud businesses have grown by a double-digit rate in the recent quarter. Considering that the shares of those companies have also outperformed Alibaba since the start of the year, it makes sense to believe that the best bet for investors would be to stick with investing in domestic businesses and ignore the Chinese stocks.

Alibaba's Stock Performance Against Its American Peers (Seeking Alpha)

Why Alibaba’s Valuation Is Irrelevant For The Market

After I started covering Alibaba here on Seeking Alpha in late 2021, I have been reiterating that Alibaba’s stock is undervalued solely based on the fundamentals, but it’s unlikely that the shares would be able to appreciate to the pre-crackdown levels. At the same time, it appears that the shares are unlikely to reach the company’s fair value levels anytime soon as well.

Back in August, I made a DCF model, which assumed that Alibaba would be growing its revenues at a relatively high single-digit rate and generate decent earnings in the following years. The model based on those assumptions showed that the company’s fair value is $122.30 per share. This valuation is relatively close to the street’s consensus price target of $129.03 per share. Considering that the latest estimates indicate that Alibaba is likely to grow at similar rates that were used in my DCF model, it makes sense to believe that the company’s fair value is over $120 per share at the very least. This indicates that the potential upside could be over 50% from the current market price.

However, as was the case in previous years, there’s a lot of doubt that the shares would reach those levels anytime soon if ever. This is because the market has little faith in the ability of Chinese shares to generate meaningful returns given all of the macro and geopolitical risks. Considering the market’s negative reaction to the latest earnings report, which highlighted that the growth of the cloud business could be limited due to the American chip export restrictions, it makes sense to believe that Alibaba’s valuation would continue to be irrelevant, and the stock could be considered a value trap.

The Bottom Line

The negative market reaction to Alibaba’s latest earnings results indicates that the new geopolitical reality with heightened macro risks will continue to be more important for investors than the company’s fundamentals. What’s more, is that it appears that there’s nothing that the company’s management can do to change the situation.

As such, it’s safe to assume that Alibaba could be a mother of all value traps and stock for day traders and swing traders at best. We’ll likely see some minor share appreciation after the latest selloff, but a long-term appreciation to its fair value is questionable given how Alibaba’s stock has been constantly trading in the distressed territory after the crackdown began a few years ago despite being undervalued based solely on the fundamentals.

