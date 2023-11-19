BlackJack3D

Investment Thesis

In an era dominated by digital transformation, the significance of cybersecurity measures has reached unprecedented heights. With businesses globally embracing the advantages of cloud computing and remote operations, the escalating threat of cyber attacks has emerged as a new risk. Cybersecurity, once a niche concern, has evolved into a mission-critical priority for companies spanning various industries.

In this landscape, Fortinet (NASDAQ:NASDAQ:FTNT) stands out as a sector leader, having one of the largest revenue bases among its peers. In this article, we will conduct an in-depth analysis of the products and services offered by the company and explore the vast potential market it stands to capture. Additionally, I aim to uncover a nuanced risk that, while not immediately apparent, has the potential to redefine Fortinet's thesis.

Fortinet Performance vs S&P500 (Seeking Alpha)

Business Overview

Fortinet is a cybersecurity company that provides various security products and services, including firewalls, intrusion prevention systems, virtual private network (VPN) solutions, antivirus and anti-malware products, and more. They are known for their FortiGate series of security appliances, which are widely used for network security purposes.

Fortinet Invesor Presentation

Fortinet's products are designed to provide a comprehensive and integrated approach to cybersecurity, helping organizations protect their networks, data, and applications from various threats. The company divides its sales into Products and Services.

Products: In this segment the company mainly sells firewall products, such as the FortiGate 6000F Series. The primary purpose of a firewall, whether implemented in hardware or software, is to establish a barrier between a trusted internal network and untrusted external networks, such as the internet.

Fortinet

Services: This segment is much more interesting, since initially the income is usually more recurring because it comes from subscriptions, which offer services such as antivirus, intrusion prevention, web filtering, anti-spam, VPN functions, maintenance services, among many others.

Since 2017, both categories have grown at rates of 25%, so we cannot say that the Products segment has worse quality in terms of growth and considering that it is also necessary for customers, however, it is clear that payment of a subscription is more recurring and also has gross margins of around 85%, since once software is developed, the cost of producing additional copies is often minimal, so this can benefit significantly from economies of scale.

Author's Representation

Moreover, Fortinet operates within a vast potential market, estimated by the company to be worth $125 billion, with anticipated continued growth in the years ahead. The company's exposure to the Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) market positions it for an estimated growth of 25%. Additionally, the global cybersecurity sector as a whole anticipates double-digit growth in the next decade. As one of the largest companies in the sector, Fortinet is well-positioned to capitalize on and leverage this growth.

Fortinet Investor Presentation

This growth appears to be quite sustainable, and although not entirely immune to crises, it stands resilient. Companies tend to prioritize spending on cybersecurity irrespective of the macroeconomic situation because a significant portion of their business relies on it.

In our increasingly digital world, businesses manage vast quantities of sensitive data, encompassing customer information, financial records, and intellectual property. Safeguarding this data is paramount for maintaining customer trust and adhering to data protection regulations. Consequently, it comes as no surprise that, according to Forbes, in 2023 companies are expected to prioritize cost-cutting in personnel and growth over reductions in cybersecurity expenses.

Key Ratios

In the past decade, Total Revenues have consistently grown at an annual rate of 25%, and profit margins have shown a steady increase. This is attributable to the operational efficiency gained through the sale of software, coupled with a gradual rise in the percentage of total sales. Notably, the EBITDA margin has progressed from 14% to the current 24%, while the Free Cash Flow has advanced from 22% to the present 32%.

The significant variance between EBITDA and Free Cash Flow can be attributed to Deferred Revenue, comprising amounts that have been invoiced but not yet recognized as revenue. This discrepancy arises because subscriptions are charged at the beginning of the period but cannot be accrued until the term of use has been fulfilled.

Author's Representation

In the latest Cash Flow Statement, corresponding to FY2022, we can find the large amount of Deferred Revenue that the company generates. During the last year, this item represented 70% of Cash From Operations. That is why it is important to value Fortinet by Free Cash Flow and not by EBITDA or Net Income.

Fortinet Annual Report

A company with stable, recurring revenues, high margins, and minimal reinvestment requirements can be likened to a cash-generating machine.

Over the past decade, the company's Cash From Operations has demonstrated robust growth at a rate of 31%. Notably, the investment in Capital Expenditure (CapEx) typically hovers around 5% of sales. It's worth noting that this CapEx is primarily directed towards growth initiatives rather than maintaining existing operations. For instance, as highlighted in the FY2022 annual report, the company articulated its intention to utilize capital expenditure for expanding office space.

On the flip side, Fortinet must consistently invest in innovation through Research and Development (R&D), which typically accounts for approximately 15% of sales. This investment is crucial given the dynamic nature of technology and the constant risk of obsolescence.

Author's Representation

Over the past five years, a substantial 83% of capital has been sourced from Cash From Operations, with only 14% originating from debt. Remarkably, 80% of this capital was allocated to returning value to shareholders through buybacks—an allocation that might be unexpected in a growth-oriented company like Fortinet.

Apart from buybacks, the remaining capital has been reinvested in the business. Given the company's tendency to avoid large acquisitions and maintain a conservative debt position, there is typically limited capital allocation towards debt repayment, as we will delve into shortly.

The return on capital employed was 30% last year, so we get an idea of ​​how profitable the business is and that explains why the management prefers to invest in CapEx OpEx than in acquisitions.

Author's Representation

The company currently holds a Net Debt of -$1.1 billion, signifying that, with the cash available on the balance sheet, it could entirely settle its total debt. In terms of Net Debt/EBITDA, this translates to a ratio of -1.05x, indicating that debt poses no immediate cause for concern. However, it is prudent to keep a vigilant eye on this metric, as there appears to be an annual trend of increasing leverage. If this trajectory persists, the company may transition to a positive net debt position in the near future.

Author's Representation

Valuation

For our valuation, we will rely on the guidance provided by the company, indicating an expected revenue growth of 20% this year, with EBITDA margins maintained at approximately 27% and a dedicated $240 million for Capital Expenditures.

Assuming an EBITDA to Cash From Operations conversion rate of around 170%, this implies Cash From Operations of $2.4 billion. Subtracting the $240 million allocated for CapEx, we arrive at a Free Cash Flow estimate of $2.2 billion for the current year.

Projecting forward, considering a 17% Compound Annual Growth Rate in revenues and continued margin expansion based on the earlier discussion in the article, we anticipate a Free Cash Flow of $4.2 billion by 2027. Applying a 20x multiple to this figure suggests an annual return of 17% from the current price.

Author's Representation

Customer Concentration: The Biggest Risk

When considering inherent risks in the business model, technological obsolescence emerges as the primary concern. However, delving into more specific risks, it is imperative to address the significant concentration the company faces with just three clients.

In FY2022, these three clients accounted for 57% of total revenues. Comparatively, in FY2021, this figure stood at 43% with two clients, and in the preceding year, it was 40%. Instead of diminishing, the concentration risk is evidently increasing, further emphasizing the need for risk mitigation strategies.

Fortinet FY2022 Annual Report

Although the latest annual report does not disclose the identities of these clients, this information is available in the 2021 annual report. This is what we can find:

During 2021, Exclusive Networks Group and Ingram Micro Inc. accounted for 31% and 12% of total revenue, respectively. During 2020, Exclusive and Ingram Micro accounted for 30% and 10% of total revenue, respectively. During 2019, Exclusive and Ingram Micro accounted for 31% and 11% of total revenue, respectively. FY2021 Annual Report

Both providers serve as distributors of technology products and services, specifically in the realm of cybersecurity. They acquire Fortinet products for installation on clients. While this business relationship has seemingly endured for years, as evident from the inclusion of Exclusive Networks in the 2012 annual report, it is crucial to underscore the substantial concentration and associated risks. The prospect of severing ties with either of these suppliers would equate to a significant revenue loss, ranging between 14% and 29% in a single year.

Final Thoughts

In conclusion, Fortinet's business model exhibits high quality, showcasing predictable revenues with ample room for continued growth. As one of the largest and most dominant competitors in the sector, it appears that the stock, after trading at demanding multiples for some years, is now available at a fair and attractive valuation.

However, the non-negotiable risk stemming from customer concentration remains a concern. Despite the company's other appealing aspects, exposing oneself to such a risk may not be advisable. Consequently, I have chosen to assign a 'hold' rating. Whether or not to assume this risk rests on your willingness to potentially encounter challenges in exchange for investing in what could be a fantastic company at a fair price.