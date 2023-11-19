Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
WiSA Technologies, Inc. (WISA) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Nov. 19, 2023 10:50 AM ETWiSA Technologies, Inc. (WISA)
WiSA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript November 15, 2023 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

David Barnard - IR, LHA IR

Brett Moyer - CEO and President

Conference Call Participants

Jack Vander Aarde - Maxim Group

Operator

Good day, and welcome to the WiSA Technologies Third Quarter 2023 Results Conference Call. All participants will be in listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] After today's presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. [Operator Instructions] Please note, this event is being recorded. And now I would like to turn the conference over to David Barnard from LHA Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

David Barnard

Thanks, Marliese. As a reminder, this is the third quarter results conference call for WiSA Technologies. With us today is Brett Moyer, CEO and President.

Before turning the call over to Brett, I'd like to remind everyone that today's conference call will include forward-looking statements, which are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from these statements. Any such forward-looking statements should be considered in conjunction with the cautionary statements in our earnings release and risk factors discussed in our filings with the SEC. WiSA assumes no obligation to update any of these forward-looking statements except as required by law.

With that, I'll turn the call over to Brett. Please go ahead, Brett.

Brett Moyer

Thank you, David, and thank you, ladies and gentlemen, for joining the call today. Today, we will not be going over the financials we filed the Q last night. If you have questions on financials, I'll take those during the Q&A. But 60 days ago at the end of July -- 90 days ago, at the end of July, we launched the WiSA E module, which is a major four-year milestone for the company. So what we're going to focus on today is what happened in the next

