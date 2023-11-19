Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

BrightView Holdings, Inc. (BV) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Nov. 19, 2023 10:53 AM ETBrightView Holdings, Inc. (BV)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
142.27K Followers

BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript November 16, 2023 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Chris Stoczko - VP, Finance

Dale Asplund - President and CEO

Brett Urban - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Bob Labick - CJS Securities

George Tong - Goldman Sachs

Andy Wittmann - Baird

Operator

Hello, everyone, and welcome to the BrightView Fourth Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Earnings Call. My name is Bruno. I'll be operating your call today. [Operator Instructions]. I'll now hand over to your host, Chris Stoczko. Please go ahead.

Chris Stoczko

Good morning and thank you for joining BrightView's Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Earnings Call. Dale Asplund, BrightView's President and Chief Executive Officer, and Brett Urban, Chief Financial Officer are on this call. I will now refer you to Slide 2 of the presentation, which can also be found on our Investor Relation Website and which contains our safe harbor disclaimer. This call may include forward-looking statements that are subject to certain risks and uncertainties. In addition, during this call we will refer to certain non-GAAP financial measures. Please see our 8-K issued earlier this morning for reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures.

I will now turn the call over to Dale.

Dale Asplund

Thank you, Chris and good morning, everyone. I'm honored to join my first earnings call since being appointment BrightView’s CEO in October.

First, I want to thank all our employees [there are] (ph) this past year. I'm proud to be joining a team that is motivated and committed to continuous improvement. In my first 45 days, I spent a lot of time in the field and at the branches, meeting employees and customers, submerging myself in all aspects of BrightView's business. I have benefited a great deal from these interactions as they are opportunities to listen, to learn and to build relationships. I'll look forward to meeting

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About BV

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on BV

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.