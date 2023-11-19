Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

TFLO: Moderating CPI Increases Chance Of Rate Cuts In 2024

Macrotips Trading profile picture
Macrotips Trading
4.04K Followers

Year 2024 business concept. Economic and financial analysis, interest rates, stocks, bonds, ranking, mortgage, loan rates, Percent, up or down, arrow symbol, close up

Andrzej Rostek/iStock via Getty Images

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) has been a solid near-cash investment for many investors in the past year, as it enjoyed higher coupons that were tied to the rise in short-term

This article was written by

Macrotips Trading profile picture
Macrotips Trading
4.04K Followers
I spent 5 years as a co-founder and hedge fund CIO / manager. Before that, I was a hedge fund analyst/portfolio manager at a leading Canadian alternative asset manager. I write articles as part of my own due diligence on the stocks that I find interesting, for one reason or another.Follow me on twitter for my thoughts on macro trends.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of USFR, SGOV either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

R
Ron1634
Today, 2:50 PM
Comments (2.91K)
This is the 2nd time I was told about Floating Rate Treasury Funds within the last 2 weeks. Both USFR and now TFLO
What advantage does this have over a TIP Mutual Fund??
TIPs always seem to distribute something yr-over-yr, which these do not.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About TFLO

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on TFLO

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
TFLO
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.