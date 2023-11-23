Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Dividend Harvesting Portfolio Week 142: $14,200 Allocated, $1,252.06 In Projected Dividends

Nov. 23, 2023 9:00 AM ETMO, PTY7 Comments
Summary

  • The markets responded positively to CPI data, with the S&P 500 and Dow Jones both finishing up.
  • The Dividend Harvesting Portfolio saw a rebound and finished the week up 1.53%.
  • The dividend income generated in 2023 has exceeded that of 2022, with a projected forward dividend income of $1,300 for 2024.

Money on the edge

PM Images

The markets responded well to the CPI data this week as the S&P 500 closed up 2.65% and the Nasdaq finished up 2.93%. CPI and Core CPI both came in under the consensus estimates and CME

This article was written by

I am focused on growth and dividend income. My personal strategy revolves around setting myself up for an easy retirement by creating a portfolio which focuses on compounding dividend income and growth. Dividends are an intricate part of my strategy as I have structured my portfolio to have monthly dividend income which grows through dividend reinvestment and yearly increases. Feel free to reach out to me on Seeking Alpha or https://dividendincomestreams.substack.com/

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MO, PTY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor or professional. This article is my own personal opinion and is not meant to be a recommendation of the purchase or sale of stock. The investments and strategies discussed within this article are solely my personal opinions and commentary on the subject. This article has been written for research and educational purposes only. Anything written in this article does not take into account the reader’s particular investment objectives, financial situation, needs, or personal circumstances and is not intended to be specific to you. Investors should conduct their own research before investing to see if the companies discussed in this article fit into their portfolio parameters. Just because something may be an enticing investment for myself or someone else, it may not be the correct investment for you.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (7)

Coffee_&_Dividends profile picture
Coffee_&_Dividends
Today, 10:13 AM
Comments (107)
Happy thanksgiving to everyone! I like the PTY add, I just added PDI and PTY will be next for me. As for the MO, I had that stock as well but sold it, I just can’t add to it as I don’t see a future there and it doesn’t help me sleep well at night.

This week, I also picked up AM, TRP, PAGP and more VICI. I’m approaching my goal for VICI, maybe by spring 24.

Thanks again for the update and new top 10 information. It’s giving me ideas on what to track for my own. Celebrating a $121 divi to my Coffee & Divi fund so far this month. Good luck to everyone in their dividends portfolio! Well wishes and have a great weekend!
g
grcinak
Today, 10:04 AM
Comments (1.86K)
Bravo, sir. Well done. Thank you for sharing.
amegalo profile picture
amegalo
Today, 9:26 AM
Comments (3.65K)
Steven: Happy Thanksgiving to you and all your followers ! 🦃
I too own PTY and MO.
p
pluton7
Today, 9:23 AM
Comments (529)
Adding to MPW? What's your thinking on that move?
Thanks!
dodgerbob profile picture
dodgerbob
Today, 9:51 AM
Comments (426)
@pluton7 I’m wondering the same thing? I’m drowning in MPW!
azep14 profile picture
azep14
Today, 9:57 AM
Comments (291)
@dodgerbob drowning yes but if it rebounds will be huge payoff down the road
rebro invest profile picture
rebro invest
Today, 9:20 AM
Comments (1)
Thank you for this article! I am fairly new in investing and am interested in slowly building positions in several dividend and growth producing holdings while the market is down. This is very informative and helpful.
