Mastercard: Why You Should Consider Holding This Dividend Grower

Nov. 21, 2023 10:00 AM ETMastercard Incorporated (MA)AMZN, AXP, C, DFS, GPN, MPW, PYPL, FI4 Comments
Summary

  • Mastercard is a superior business with a simple and widely used business model in the cashless society.
  • The stock has outperformed the S&P and has a strong track record of growth and resilience.
  • The company offers a safe dividend with low payout ratios and a history of dividend growth and has promising future growth prospects.
  • Although the stock's price has appreciated consistently over the past year, it still offers investors a double-digit upside to its price target of $447.
  • The business could face a slowdown in the near term due to surging credit card debt and a recession due to fewer transactions.

Mastercard Credit Card

Introduction

I recently wrote an article on Mastercard's (NYSE:MA) peer Visa (V) earlier this month and I opened a position in the stock soon after. As a dividend investor, I instantly thought to myself,

This article was written by

The Dividend Collectuh profile picture
The Dividend Collectuh
2.14K Followers
Not a certified financial advisor. Navy veteran with 21 yrs of service. I enjoy dividend investing in quality blue-chip stocks, BDC's, and REITs. Plan is to supplement my retirement, and live off my dividends in the next 7-10 years. I aspire to reach and help the hard working, lower and middle class workers build investment portfolios of high quality, dividend companies, and not only teach about investing, but give a new perspective to help others reach financial independence.

Comments (4)

Article Update Today, 10:05 AM
Comments (3.69K)
Thanks everyone for stopping by. If you enjoyed this article please like and subscribe for more related articles. Also let me know in the comments if you hold Mastercard and why.
b
brocktune
Today, 10:40 AM
Comments (812)
Great write up. My exposure to MA, V was always inside Fidelity’s select software and IT services fund: FSCSX, which I’ve owned since entering the market in 2019. V & MA were always in the top 4 holdings with 5.5%-7% allocation each.

That fund is always 25% MSFT so I kinda take my eyes off it. Needless to say I was shocked the other day when I went through their holdings to find neither V nor MA. I was upset, because they are two of the biggest no-brainer long term holds to infinity.

Really let down by Fidelity on that front, as V was in the 160-180 range when I bought their fund, now I’ve got to pay 250 on V just for exposure. Thought I’ve been holding them for going on 5 years, smh 🤦‍♂️.

Any suggestions on ETFs that top weight these payment processors? Thanks
S
SmokyToast
Today, 10:11 AM
Comments (30)
I don’t hold it. Because every time I try too over the last 4 years, that P/E has been nose-bleed. MA won’t let me in: I guess winners never do
Today, 10:31 AM
Comments (3.69K)
@SmokyToast i hear ya. Stocks like these are hard to get in at a good margin of safety. Maybe they'll split soon or another flash crash will happen. I've been waiting for another one.
