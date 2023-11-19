Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Office Properties Income: 18.8% Yield, Office Short Unwinding, Fed Pivot

Pacifica Yield profile picture
Pacifica Yield
10K Followers

Abstract 3d cubes rectangles orange yellow gradient in the form of a big city with skyscrapers abstract background

Kiryl Pro motion/iStock via Getty Images

The decision by legendary Enron short seller Jim Chanos to shutter his short-only hedge funds, which had a bias towards shorting office REITs and Tesla, reflects a conundrum facing shorts entering 2024. CME's 30-Day Fed Funds

This article was written by

Pacifica Yield profile picture
Pacifica Yield
10K Followers
The equity market is an incredibly powerful mechanism as daily fluctuations in price get aggregated to incredible wealth creation or destruction over the long term. Pacifica Yield aims to pursue long-term wealth creation with a focus on undervalued yet high-growth companies, high-dividend tickers, and green energy firms. By Leo Imasuen

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of OPINL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About OPI

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FFO (FWD)
PE
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Short Interest
Market Cap
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on OPI

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
OPI
--
OPINL
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.