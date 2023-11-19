valentinrussanov

Topicus (TSXV:TOI:CA) (OTCPK:TOITF) recently presented its results, and the purpose of this article is to provide a brief analysis so that readers and investors can gain a somewhat deeper insight into what is happening in the company.

Before we begin, readers should remember that Topicus is the combination of two vertical software companies (Topicus and Total Specific Solutions, TSS) that Constellation Software partially spun off to raise capital and finance new acquisitions for the parent company. Both Topicus and TSS fall under the category of Vertical Market Software (VMS) businesses, a type of market that includes specific software designs for managing particular processes, such as hospital bed management systems, educational software, and public administration, among others. Both Topicus and TSS (referred to collectively as Topicus from now on) operate in Europe, a market much more fragmented than the United States or Canada. The opportunity is significant if Topicus' acquisition teams can overcome two major barriers: regulatory hurdles in Europe to acquire businesses in different countries and linguistic differences, sometimes limiting factors in reaching agreements.

Q3 Numbers

Overall, the company's reported numbers have been good in this quarter.

Sales: €279 million, 22% higher than the 2022 result, with expenses growing at an annual rate of 17%.

€279 million, 22% higher than the 2022 result, with expenses growing at an annual rate of 17%. Net profit: €28 million, 54% higher than the 2022 result, due to a higher relative growth in sales than costs.

Topicus: net income and sales (Investor relations)

The major sales growth is attributed to acquisitions made by the company. In addition, organic growth this quarter has been 8%, demonstrating that Topicus' Total Addressable Market (TAM) is more extensive than CSU's due to its ability to grow more organically.

Topicus: organic growth in % (Own models)

The sales mix is mostly composed of maintenance revenues, derived from the constant updating of applications they develop for their clients. Within this market, professional services (application development) and maintenance (updating and debugging of previous versions) account for the majority of transaction volume. In the case of Topicus, 95% of sales come from these two segments. These two segments have had organic growth rates of 4% and 11%, respectively. The recurring nature of the business is confirmed, as well as the ability to grow in a mature market where there are physical limitations to price increases (attrition can rise if price increases are way above the increases on functionalities provided by their software solutions).

Topicus: share of revenues (Own models)

Regarding the free cash flow for shareholders available to shareholders (FCFA2S), a true metric of Topicus' financial evolution (cash generated and later reinvested in new acquisitions), this has been positive at €6.5 million. In the last 9 months, FCFA2S was €94.5 million. Conservative estimates for this year 2023 place it close to €120 million.

In light of the results, Topicus is being able to overcome the main barriers that can be harmful to maintaining the growth of its business (regulatory issues and idiomatic barriers). Thanks to local teams and specialists in M&A regulation, the company has a database of VMS operators that are potential acquisitions in each territory. This local knowledge overcomes regulations (local teams have more knowledge of regulations than management in Canada and the Netherlands) and the language barrier, as they can reach agreements in their own language. The pipeline of acquisitions is healthy and it is only altered if valuations change dramatically in the market.

Valuation and Risks

One of Topicus' main problems is its valuation. A market capitalization of €5 billion (the company trades in Canadian dollars so conversion to € is needed, Topicus reports in €) and an estimated FCFA2S of €120 million seems somewhat outrageous. How is it possible to pay a multiple on free cash flow of 40 times? What is the market seeing that I personally wasn't seeing? My reasoning is as follows.

Topicus' growth is driven by two elements: organic business growth along with acquisitions of VMS companies. In the past nine months, Topicus has spent over €100 million on acquisitions, a figure that will be close to €150 million by the end of the fiscal year (the contribution to FCFA2S will be seen in next year's results). Typically, acquisitions are made at multiples of 1 times sales, and the company's FCF margin always fluctuates between 20% and 30%. The market estimates that Topicus will generate extraordinary FCF from acquisitions, ranging from €30-45 million, added to the organic growth, which can place total cash flow at €120 + €10 (organic growth) + €30-45 (acquisitions), resulting in a figure between €160-175 million for the next year 2024. This leaves the multiple at 28 times in the best scenario for the coming year. If we repeat this calculation for the next 5 years, the multiple drops below 11 times. In other words, the FCFA2S yield on cost in 5 years would be over 10% due to the company's growth. This is what the market discounts and that is why it demands a high valuation. It knows the merits of the business model and also knows that it will continue deploying capital at high rates, ensuring healthy and predictable growth in the coming years. Although optically the company seems expensive, I think the multiple is low in relation to future benefits. Since debt is low and capital allocation is prudent, the risk of execution is reduced and the volatility is low compared to the average company in the market. I do believe that this company is an interesting addition to a long-term portfolio since it has huge possibilities of increasing in value with higher certainty than other publicly traded companies.

