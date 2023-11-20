Maddie Meyer

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) recently reported a lackluster quarter on November 2, 2023. The company delivered $1.8 billion in revenue, beating analysts' estimates by $448.98 million. However, the company recorded a massive generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") earnings-per-share loss of $9.53, missing analysts' estimates by -$7.55. It took only a little while for several Wall Street analysts to lower their price targets. Deutsche Bank (DB) downgraded the stock to sell with a $60 price target, which implies a 28% downside from its November 16 closing stock price of $76.55. At the same time, HSBC (HSBC) analyst Yifeng Liu lowered the price target from $89 to $69.

Only a little over a year and a half ago, people debated what would happen if COVID-19 infection rates were lower in 2023 and what would happen with Spikevax demand. Well, now we know. Management delivered the lousy news that sales for its only product, the Spikevax vaccine, would continue to seriously deteriorate after peaking in 2022 at $18.4 billion, and the company would remain unprofitable over the next several years. Anyone paying attention to the news earlier in the year that the U.S. government planned to stop buying COVID-19 vaccines and transition the market to the private sector should have braced for a fall in Spikevax demand. After the company delivered the "bad" news of continued slowing Spikevax growth in 2024 before the bell on November 2, the stock dropped around 16% at the open. Still, it quickly rebounded, and as of November 16, it sits near the same price it traded before the company released the earnings.

In my last article about the company, I explained that Moderna's fundamentals were deteriorating. I also said, "Investing in Moderna is speculation on its mRNA platform's capabilities and its drug pipeline's success," and that statement remains true. For the next year or two, news about the company's drug pipeline will likely move the stock price more than earnings releases. If you buy Moderna, you are betting it can bring its drug pipeline to market and monetize it according to company projections. This article will review the company's COVID-19 business, the earnings report, and forecasts for a return to growth and profitability.

What management said about COVID-19

Moderna saw a vast shift in the COVID-19 market in the third quarter, as the market for Spikevax shifted from government-driven to commercially driven sales in an endemic market. Endemic means the virus still exists in society but no longer spreads out of control, stressing the healthcare system.

One risk some investors worried about one or two years ago was whether the company could maintain market share after more competing COVID-19 vaccines came onto the market. Some thought other vaccine makers would steal market share from Moderna's Spikevax. That risk has largely evaporated. It turned out that the Pfizer (PFE) and BioNTech (BNTX) partnership and Moderna were the only mRNA manufacturers to get COVID-19 vaccines approved. The Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) viral vector vaccine received an Emergency Use Authorization. Still, the vaccine fell out of favor, never received full Federal Drug Administration ("FDA") approval, and is no longer available in the United States as of May 7, 2023. Some thought Novavax (NVAX) would represent a considerable threat, but the pandemic was almost over before that company produced a vaccine. The FDA only approved Novavax's vaccine in July 2022, and it is hard to see it competing very much in a collapsing COVID-19 market. Moderna has rapidly snatched market share in the COVID-19 U.S. market. As you can see on the chart below, its weekly market share has grown from the high 30s to the low 40s in September of 2022 to 51% as of October 20.

Despite declining demand in the COVID-19 marketplace, management forecasts that the vaccine will generate $6 billion for fiscal 2023. For the fourth quarter, management expects at least $1 billion of sales in the U.S. and an additional $1.1 billion internationally through advanced purchase agreements, a contract between various countries, and Moderna for the future purchase of Spikevax. Chief Commercial Officer Arpa Garay highlighted that once it ships vaccine doses internationally and the customer accepts the vaccine, it is a final sale, and the doses are not returnable. However, the expected U.S. sales are different. In the U.S., commercial entities only pay Moderna for the vaccines that get used, which the company believes will be 50 million jabs.

Don't expect Spikevax sales to get better in 2024. Management projects Spikevax sales to drop to $3 billion next year, an 84% drop from peak Spikevax sales in 2022.

The drug pipeline timeline

Moderna plans to introduce mRNA-1345, its Respiratory syncytial virus ("RSV") vaccine for adults over 60, in the U.S. and several international markets in 2024. The Centers for Disease Control ("CDC") defines RSV as "a common respiratory virus that usually causes mild, cold-like symptoms." The virus can be very harmful to infants and people above 60 years of age. According to the company's website, "mRNA-1345 demonstrated vaccine efficacy of 83.7% against RSV lower respiratory tract disease, defined by 2 or more symptoms in older adults."

During Jefferies London Healthcare Conference held on November 16, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations Lavina Talukdar said about the RSV vaccine:

So for our RSV vaccine, which is now fully filed across the globe with regulators and we're expecting approval in 2024, we believe has the strongest profile relative to the competition that's already on the market. So on efficacy on par, if not better than Glaxo's vaccine efficacy there. On the safety side, we didn't see any demyelinating events like GBS [Guillain-Barré syndrome] in our clinical studies. So we think that's a differentiating factor. And then on this convenience factor, yes, we will be prefilled syringe, whereas both the competition need multiple steps to actually get their vaccine ready. So we think that's going to be a good differentiator. Source: Jefferies London Healthcare Conference

Moderna expects the RSV vaccine to help it generate $1 billion in revenue in 2024.

Between COVID-19 and RSV vaccine sales in 2024, Moderna plans to generate $4 billion in total revenue. The company intends to reaccelerate total revenue growth in 2025, driven by the launch of three additional vaccines to the RSV. The chart below shows 15 more pipeline vaccines it expects to deliver in 2028.

Moderna expects the above drug launches to accelerate revenue growth in 2025 and return the company to profitability after 2026.

The drug pipeline's financial framework

Moderna's cost of sales for the third-quarter came in at $2.2 billion, $0.4 billion above its third quarter reported revenue. As a result, the company had negative gross margins.

As demand for its Spikevax vaccine fell off a cliff, it led to a situation where Moderna produced more COVID-19 vaccine than it could sell. Management is "rightsizing" its Spikevax business to correct that situation. As part of the "rightsizing," the company is taking a hit to its gross margins in 2023.

The company forecasts $5 billion in cost of sales for fiscal 2023, which, according to Chief Financial Officer ("CFO") Jamey Mock, includes "$3.5 billion of inventory write-downs and charges related to CMO [contract manufacturing organization] purchase commitments, cancellation fees, and wind-down costs." A CMO purchase commitment is when a pharmaceutical company commits to purchasing a certain quantity of a product from the contract manufacturer at a predetermined price over a specified period.

Moderna's long-term goal is to reduce its cost structure to 20% to 25% of sales, returning gross margins to 75% to 80%. On the third quarter 2023 earnings call, the CFO said:

At a $4 billion sales level, we expect cost of sales of approximately 35%, reducing to approximately 30% at $6 billion of sales, and 20% to 25% at even higher sales levels. In other words, with our resized manufacturing footprint, we now expect to achieve significant volume leverage moving forward. Source: Moderna Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Call

If everything goes according to Moderna's projections, gross margins will take several more years to recover fully. The following chart shows the company's 2024 and 2025 financial projections.

As you can see in the above chart, management expects the cost of sales to improve as revenue growth accelerates. Another thing to note is that capital expenditures should meaningfully drop as it completes building manufacturing sites in the U.K., Canada, and Australia. With capital expenditures "materially down," free cash flow ("FCF") should also start rising significantly in 2025. Last, the image below shows Moderna's operating principles over the next several years.

If you invest in the company, dampen expectations about seeing immediate results. Only buy the stock if you're willing to play the long game.

Balance sheet

The company has $7.57 billion of cash and short-term investments with no long-term debt. It has a current (liquidity ratio) ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.35. Generally, a current and quick ratio over one indicates that a company can pay its short-term debt. Moderna has a solid balance sheet.

As of the end of the third quarter, FCF was negative on a trailing 12-month basis, burning $2.65 billion. If the company achieves its goals, the FCF should reaccelerate starting in 2025 and eventually become positive, relieving the company of the stress of needing to raise equity.

Risks

Investing in Moderna has elevated risk, like most biotechnology companies. The most obvious risk is the long and uncertain drug approval process. Moderna's financial projections could fall apart if the FDA delays or fails to approve any of the four drugs the company expects to hit the market by 2025.

Additionally, mRNA technology is still relatively new, and should the media report that testing has found that the technology has harmful effects, people may start avoiding Moderna's vaccine. For example, the government was worried early on in the pandemic about vaccine hesitancy rising after people heard that Spikevax could potentially cause Myocarditis in young males, even though the incidence is rare. Suppose people start reporting side effects that are frequent or more harmful than Myocarditis; a hesitancy to take mRNA-based vaccines generally or Moderna vaccines specifically could rise. Such an event could hurt its growth plans.

Last, the vaccine and mRNA market are intensively competitive. Although it has reported Spikevax as gaining market share, there is no guarantee that things will remain that way or that Moderna's other vaccines will gain share. Additionally, the competition among mRNA companies not only occurs between products. But the battle also exists in the courtrooms fighting over intellectual property rights. For instance, Arbutus Biopharma (ABUS) only reached the research stage in developing a COVID-19 vaccine but has litigated against Pfizer and Moderna in patent lawsuits. So far, its cases have not gone anywhere against Moderna. However, the threat of an unfavorable ruling in an existing or future lawsuit exists.

Should you buy it?

Moderna's GF Value on the day I authored this article was $79.41, only 4% above the November 17, 2023, closing price of $76. Gurufocus' GF value is a proprietary method of determining a stock's fair value. Seeking Alpha Quant gives the company a valuation rating of C. However, Seeking Alpha's Quant also rates the stock a strong sell. Wall Street analysts rate the stock a buy with an average one-year price target of $142.66 with 86.63% upside.

The opinions of Moderna's stock value are all over the place because the stock is speculative and complex to value. Whether you decide to buy Moderna or not depends on what type of investor you are. If you are an investor looking for a stock with a good chance of doing well over the next year, it is best to avoid Moderna because near term results may look ugly in the near term. Additionally, the stock could move significantly to the downside based on "bad news" about drugs in its pipeline. However, if you are a patient investor willing to wait for its mRNA drug pipeline to potentially start paying off big in three to five years, the stock is an interesting speculation. I rate the stock a Buy, but only for investors willing to speculate.