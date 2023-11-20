Lakes4life/E+ via Getty Images

Executive Summary: maintaining sell rating

We downgraded SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) last quarter mainly due to the voluntary recall; soon after our downgrade, the FDA placed a clinical hold on the company to market their lead product, Brexafemme, preventing the company from marketing the product until the issues are resolved. We remind readers that SCYX has one lead product approved for VVC and rVVC and several label expansion trials ongoing; as such, the clinical hold/marketing hold plagues the company's perspective as company cashflow on approved indication will plummet, and the clinical trials needed for the label expansion will also get delayed. We do not believe the company's early pre-clinical candidate SCY-247 will contribute a meaningful amount of NPV to its valuation due to its limited data shown so far, and the market is expecting its approval to take a long time from now.

Company IR deck (SCYX IR)

The market's response to the recall was swift and severe, with the stock price plummeting approximately 50%. This decline reflects investor concerns over the company's ability to navigate through these manufacturing challenges and the resultant impact on its growth trajectory and revenue generation.

Data by YCharts

After the recent Q3 2023 earnings, we maintain a sell rating on SCYX; this decision is primarily driven by the fact that the company did not provide clear guidance about its prospects and provide a specific timeline on when the FDA will lift the hold and when the manufacturing concern will get resolved.

This recall was initiated due to concerns about potential cross-contamination with an allergy-causing compound. Historically, such manufacturing-related recalls in the biotech sector have demonstrated a protracted timeline for resolution, often spanning several months to years. This precedent is particularly concerning for SCYX, a company whose product portfolio and revenue streams are heavily reliant on a single product.

The ramifications of this recall are manifold. Firstly, there is an immediate impact on the company's revenue generation capabilities. Brexafemme's recall not only halts current sales but also casts doubt on the future market re-entry timeline and further plagues the company's already slow market ramp. Secondly, the partnership with GSK (GSK), a major collaborator in the promotion and distribution of Brexafemme, is now under strain. The uncertainties and potential delays in resolving these manufacturing issues could lead to a reevaluation of this partnership, further impacting SCYX's market position and revenue prospects.

Financials: decent cash runway

Furthermore, SCYX's financial position, while currently stable, warrants attention. The company holds approximately $85 million in cash, which provides a runway of about two years, considering its annual cash burn rate (around $10M per quarter). This financial cushion, though adequate for a small to mid-cap biotech company, does not fully mitigate the risks associated with delayed revenue streams and potential additional expenses in resolving the manufacturing issues.

Company balance sheet (Seeking Alpha)

Q3 Earnings - Financial Overview

SCYX reported Q3 2023 results with a total revenue of $1.8M, primarily driven by deferred license agreement revenues from their collaboration with GSK. R&D and SG&A expenses were lower compared to previous quarters, signaling a potential slowdown in clinical trial activities and administrative spending.

Risks

Manufacturing Overhang: The recent voluntary recall of SCYX's antifungal pill, Brexafemme, due to potential cross-contamination issues presents a significant risk. This could lead to prolonged resolution timelines, impacting revenue and market trust. Dependence on Key Products: SCYX's reliance on a limited product portfolio, particularly Brexafemme, makes it vulnerable to setbacks in any of these key products, affecting its financial stability and growth prospects. Regulatory Challenges: The biotech industry is heavily regulated, and any adverse regulatory developments, the company's main product Ibrexafungerp, could have a substantial negative impact on the company. Clinical Trial Uncertainties: The success of SCYX heavily depends on the outcomes of clinical trials. Any negative results, delays, or unforeseen issues in these trials could hinder drug approvals and market entry. Financial Sustainability: While SCYX currently has a reasonable cash runway, the additional costs associated with resolving manufacturing issues and potential delays in revenue generation raise concerns about long-term financial sustainability without resorting to dilutive capital raising

Conclusion and Recommendation

In conclusion, we maintain our sell rating on SCYX due to the unresolved manufacturing overhang and the associated uncertainties in the clinical and regulatory pathways. The company's near-term outlook is overshadowed by these challenges despite its potential role in addressing drug-resistant infectious diseases (especially in the hospital fungal infection space). We recommend investors exercise caution and closely monitor the company's progress in resolving the manufacturing issues and advancing its clinical trials.

