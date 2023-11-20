Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Costco: I Can't Defend A 40x P/E

Nov. 20, 2023 1:41 AM ETCostco Wholesale Corporation (COST)
Lincoln Olson
Costco Wholesale Warehouse

slobo

Investment Thesis

Costco (NASDAQ:COST) has a wonderful business that is managed well. The only thing I don't like about the stock is the price, which has kept me on the sidelines for the better part of the last 2 years.

Lincoln previously wrote an investing newsletter distributed to 60,000+ readers. Today, he runs a portfolio-based and money-management newsletter (The Barbell Investor) published on StockAnalysis. Lincoln holds degrees in finance, economics, and accounting. Blended Equity Portfolio | FCF Growth + Moats | Decades-Long Holding Periods

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

