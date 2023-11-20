onurdongel

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) has one of the safest dividends that grows in the investment world. Yet the market prices in no growth into the current price despite the company's history of both growth and income. There is a safety factor in that "doghouse valuation" that one seldom sees in a company with very high financial debt strength ratings. These common units (K-1 issued here) have a recovery potential that is likely to "juice" the expected total return as this part of the oil and gas industry returns to historical valuations. Since the market is down in the industry, the investment is even safer for long-term investors.

Income investors are always looking for that safe dividend that also grows. Many times, those same investors end up watching the portfolio for danger to leave a high-yielding part of the portfolio before danger strikes. Oftentimes, high-yielding investment ideas have no room for errors or unforeseen challenges. That puts all the risk on the investor to grab the high yield and be gone before trouble strikes.

But a growing distribution can often become high yield while the business growth also leads to capital appreciation. Many times, the total return will far exceed a static high-yield return. The safety involved here can often be magnified by choosing relatively safer stocks that will not surprise the investor with an occasional big loss.

Simple Example

This example uses fiscal year 2020 so the results are on the extreme side. But it should also become apparent that there is plenty of room to do well if a buying opportunity like 2020 does not happen for a while.

Hess Corporation (HES) is nobody's idea of a dividend income stock. But a small investment in Hess in 2020 after it became apparent that Guyana would be providing considerable upside potential with really limited downside risk would prove to be a boon for an income portfolio as follows.

Mr. Market frequently demands a track record before assigning a premium valuation. Therefore, by researching early, an investor can often get into growth or sometimes high-growth situations before the market properly values the company.

You could have purchased Hess anywhere from the $60 range to the $40 (as the stock declined and later recovered) range while doing quite well. Hess initiated a dividend not long after that and had been rapidly growing that dividend as the production grew in the Guyana project. But what happens with growth stocks is they often become growth and income stocks either on their own or in this case through acquisition.

In this case, Chevron (CVX) agreed to acquire Hess for 1.02 Chevron Shares for each Hess share. On the original investment, Chevron pays $6.04 dividend currently on each Chevron share. This makes the dividend yield on the original investment at least 10% per original Hess share plus Chevron expects to recommend an increase in the dividend after the acquisition closes.

Hess, as an independent had growth estimates of anywhere from 15% to 25% per year due to the Guyana partnership with Exxon Mobil (XOM). Yet the market took years to recognize the potential of that partnership.

Many times, good solid growth companies get acquired by larger companies as happened here to produce a very attractive growth and income outlook (as is also the case here. But they can also grow well into the future if they do not get acquired to produce a similar result.

My personal belief is this now higher-yielding investment is much safer than the typical high-yielding investments proposed. It did not take long to get there either. With the prospects of a Chevron to look forward to, there will be even more dividend increases in the future.

How It Fits Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners already has a generous distribution that is largely tax-deferred most years. Since the midstream business is very similar to real estate in that the depreciation far overstates the maintenance needed to keep everything operating safely, the tax-deferred advantage can be there for years to come as long as the company grows.

Furthermore, the midstream business is looked upon as the utility business of the oil and gas industry. It is often nearly as safe as the typical utility business due to the "take or pay" part of the contracts that keep the business from being fully exposed to industry downturns.

Mr. Market, however, gives little to no credit for potential growth by acquisition despite a very rich history of opportunistic acquisitions. Therefore, there are no growth prospects unless the backlog grows. Yet we are getting to that point in the business cycle where growth projects are beginning to appear.

Enterprise Products Partners List Of Capital Projects (Enterprise Products Partners Corporate Presentation November 2023)

The backlog is beginning to grow as shown above. Enterprise Products Partners completed the acquisition of Navitas midstream in fiscal year 2022. This puts Enterprise Products Partners on the Chevron side of the example above. But being on that side turned out to be a huge benefit for in this case, the larger entity. The company went on to increase earnings per unit to $2.50 from $2.10. That was after the market saw no growth ahead.

This year, so far earnings have been flat. Then again it is the rare company that increases earnings every single year for long periods of time. For me, it is perfectly acceptable for growth periods to come in lumps. I accept relatively safe growth in a number of ways.

There is a good chance that what are now shareholders of Chevron and here, Enterprise Products Partners will in the future benefit from well-chosen acquisitions to achieve growth in excess of market expectations.

For Enterprise Products Partners, management has been waiting for the cyclical growth part of the business cycle to arrive. That is beginning to happen as the chart above shows. But in the meantime, an acquisition of some potentially rapidly growing situations will add to the growth outlook. That means shareholders can benefit from an acquisition strategy either in the position of Hess or Chevron.

There is also a very good chance that a well-run midstream company like Enterprise will someday become an acquisition target. Acquiring companies are just like you and me when we go shopping. We want good bargains with no problems. Enterprise Products Partners has all that and more.

In the meantime, a safe dividend is one that has just been raised, with a lot of coverage, and good solid growth prospects.

Company Growth History

It is clear from the history that the stock price got a little ahead of itself. But then again, few foresaw the 2015-2020 period when the industry really struggled with the end of a large "boom" period that was followed by retrenchment and likely slower growth ahead.

Enterprise Products Partners Total Return History (Enterprise Products Partners Corporate Presentation November 2023)

For long-term buy and hold investors, even if you managed to purchase at exactly the previous high point of the common units, the growth strategy of the company is about to bail you out by turning long-term losses into gains as the chart above shows.

Notice that the business grew pretty much through the period 2013-2023 even though the common unit price retrenched and then recovered. That is because the common units were revalued for no or slower growth ahead. The result now is a historically high yield which largely equals the average return many investors report long-term. That is before any growth like the recent acquisition (last year) which the market totally discounts at the current price.

Distribution Strategy

The market and the debt market have changed since this company went public. There is now a demand to self-fund growth projects whereas before capital raises by selling common units or preferred stock often funded the equity portion of these same projects.

Enterprise Products Partners Common Unit Distribution Growth And Coverage (Enterprise Products Partners Corporate Presentation November 2023)

This management has long accommodated the demand to fund growth projects by keeping the distribution coverage high. But that also means that management has reason to keep cash around for future opportunities. It also implies that management sees growth ahead one way or another despite the opinion of Mr. Market. Therefore, put the distribution coverage down as a strong insider vote for growth ahead. In this case either organic growth or acquisitions.

Probably a conservative assumption would be that long-term growth averages somewhere around 7% and there is an approximately 8% tax deferred (largely) distribution. That is a darn good return for an investment in a company that is seen as part of the utility group for the oil and gas industry. Since the valuation is relatively cheap, there is also some recovery potential for more historical valuations.

Energy Transition Never Happens

Despite calls for changes in energy sources. Historically it never happened. Even if it happened in the United States, there is every chance that the export market would be available to take any production.

Enterprise Products Partners Energy Source History Chart (Enterprise Products Partners Corporate Presentation November 2023)

Not only have we (the world) not transitioned to less polluting energy sources. But we never stopped growing the use (long-term) of the more polluting energy sources. Will that change in the future? Based on the history shown above, the odds are not in favor of an energy transition.

Instead, we simply add new sources of energy while still using the older sources. Most reliable (mainstream) sources point to the continued growth of the use of fossil fuels. Natural gas, which is the main business of transportation for Enterprise Products Partners, has been chosen as the source of hydrogen for the rapidly growing hydrogen market. At least for the time being, we will need to have more natural gas available, not less.

Cash Flow Per Unit Will Likely Grow

Transportation of fossil fuels will likely be needed long after we are gone. The future is therefore quite bright. But also in the future is the need to handle renewable fuels. As this company and others like Kinder Morgan (KMI) have repeatedly pointed out, the industry has the ability to transport the fuels of the future when that future arrives. This is yet another avenue for potential growth that the market appears to ignore.

Enterprise Products Partners Cash Flow Per Common Unit Growth (Enterprise Products Partners Corporate Presentation November 2023)

All of that means that the growth shown above is likely to continue for a long time to come in the future. That growth will likely be a lower percentage in the future than it was in the past because the company is far larger.

However, the company has an "A" debt grade rating. It may be the only midstream company with a debt rating that high. The dividend growth is rather robust for companies that may be considered dividend aristocrats. That allows management a lot of flexibility for financing future projects. It also gives the company access to lower cost debt than is the case for many in the industry.

The Future

Clearly, this company is not growing as fast as Hess was in the first example. But both the business and the distribution are growing and are likely to continue to grow. This is a well-run company that is historically cheap with a distribution return that many investors report as a long-term total annual return. Any growth in the business at all places returns on this investment above average with the very low investment risk of midstream (compared to upstream) as well as the low risk demonstrated by the high debt rating.

Enterprise Products Partners Common Unit Price History And Key Valuation Measures (Seeking Alpha Website November 18, 2023)

Notice that the price of the common units has followed the upstream prices (and the price of oil) down. This is despite the fact that the midstream business is known as the utility business of the oil and gas industry. There are "take or pay" provisions throughout this business that limit the downside to earnings. But you would never know that watching the common unit price fluctuations.

This partnership is also well located in the Permian and has connections to other major basins as well. That current yield often drops to 5% and sometimes the 3% range (but don't count on that one in the future) once the market realizes there are decent growth prospects ahead.

That implies at least a 40% discount to historical valuations which is extremely rare for an investment of this quality. That discount is likely to disappear at some point over the next five years. Timing though, is a very uncertain prospect.

In the meantime, the distribution is what most investors report for the long-term annual return. Any fast growth from an acquisition like the last fiscal year is an unexpected bonus that is likely to happen again in the future.

At some point, a well-run company like this is very likely to become an acquisition. Timing is, of course, uncertain. But well-run companies are far more attractive acquisitions to most management than is the case with turnaround situations where the acquiring company has a lot of work to do.

This company is a very strong buy based upon a generous dividend and a very high yield that implies a cheap valuation compared to history. Clearly, no growth prospects are baked into the current price. The investment proposal will take some patience. But then again, that patience is likely to be well rewarded.