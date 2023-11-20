Maddie Meyer

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) experienced a significant transition phase in Q3 2023, characterized by strategic shifts and investment in new initiatives amidst declining COVID-19 vaccine sales. The third quarter was also marked by resizing its manufacturing infrastructure, incurring substantial costs, and a decision aligned with long-term goals for enhanced gross margin efficiency. This period witnessed a considerable increase in R&D expenditures, emphasizing Moderna's dedication to expanding its clinical pipeline, particularly in respiratory and oncology programs. This article extends the conversation from the previous one, delving into the Q3 2023 earnings and analyzing the technical price trends that signal potential investment opportunities for long-term investors.

Financial Highlights

The company's total revenue dropped significantly, decreasing from $3.4 billion to $1.787 billion in Q3 2023, as shown in the chart below. This downturn was mainly due to a slump in the sales of its COVID-19 vaccine, leading to a 44% decrease in net product sales. The decline was primarily attributed to a reduction in sales volume, even though the average selling price had increased. The cost of sales also escalated to $2.2 billion, reflecting a challenging quarter. This included significant expenses such as $1.3 billion in inventory write-downs for surplus and outdated COVID-19 products, contract manufacturing wind-down costs of $0.5 billion, and cancellation fees of $0.1 billion.

Moderna also encountered financial pressures in several operational areas. The company's research and development expenses climbed by 41% to $1.16 billion, primarily driven by increased spending on clinical trials, particularly in respiratory and oncology research. The chart below shows that selling, general, and administrative expenses witnessed a 59% surge, reaching $442 million. This increase was mainly due to the expansion of commercial operations and medical affairs, explicitly focusing on the U.S. market.

A significant financial impact was also observed in a $1.7 billion non-cash charge for a valuation allowance on deferred tax assets, leading to an equivalent income tax expense. Notably, this charge does not influence the company’s cash flow or ability to use deferred tax assets in the future. These issues culminated in a net loss of $3.63 billion for the quarter, a stark reversal from the $1.0 billion net income in Q3 2022 and a diluted loss per share of $9.53. Furthermore, the company’s cash reserves decreased from $14.6 billion to $12.8 billion during the quarter, a decline that mirrors the operational and financial difficulties faced in this period.

Furthermore, Moderna is actively engaged in public health initiatives to enhance vaccination rates worldwide, with a particular focus on the U.S. market. The company is driving a comprehensive vaccination campaign through various strategies, including collaboration with vaccinators, targeted marketing efforts, community engagement, and leveraging the influence of credible voices in the health sector.

In addition to its COVID-19 vaccine success, Moderna is gearing up for the anticipated 2024 launch of its Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) vaccine. The company has submitted marketing authorization applications globally for mRNA-1345, targeting RSV-associated diseases in adults over 60. This submission, bolstered by compelling efficacy results from the ConquerRSV study, positions mRNA-1345 as a potential leader in the RSV vaccine market. Moderna's confidence in the commercial viability of its RSV vaccine is underpinned by its successful track record in the COVID-19 market and the anticipated strong demand and awareness for RSV vaccination. The company currently focuses on pre-launch activities, emphasizing scientific discussions and public health collaborations while highlighting the practical benefits of its ready-to-use pre-filled syringes. This feature sets it apart from other products in the market.

Moderna's financial performance in Q3 2023 reflects the challenges of transitioning from a pandemic-focused market to a more diversified portfolio. Despite facing significant losses, primarily due to decreased COVID-19 vaccine sales and substantial operational costs, the company is proactively adapting its strategy. By focusing on new vaccine developments like mRNA-1345 for RSV and enhancing its market presence in the U.S., Moderna demonstrates resilience and foresight in navigating the evolving landscape of vaccine demand and public health needs.

Navigating Technical Price Dynamics

Review of Last Discussions

The previous article discussed Moderna's stock, highlighting a solid bearish trend indicated by a double top and a reverse symmetrical triangle pattern. These patterns were observed on a broader scale, signifying a substantial decline in Moderna's stock value. An inverted head and shoulders pattern was also mentioned, reinforcing the bearish outlook. The stock price indeed followed this bearish trend, falling to lower levels. A subsequent update indicated a continued downturn momentum, with market targets potentially dropping to around $103 or lower. This was further supported by a descending triangle and price compression, leading to sell ratings for the stock. Since these sell ratings, the stock price plummeted by over 50%, although recent trends suggest some signs of recovery.

Recent Developments

The stock price successfully met the targets outlined in the previous article and exhibits signs of recovery at crucial support levels. The monthly chart below shows that the most robust rally occurred in 2020 and 2021, resulting in a notable surge. This significant surge was primarily due to its pivotal role in developing one of the first and most effective COVID-19 vaccines. As the pandemic swept across the globe, governments and health organizations urgently sought effective vaccines, placing Moderna at the forefront of this global health crisis. The company's innovative mRNA technology was a game-changer in vaccine development, leading to rapid regulatory approvals and massive purchase orders worldwide.

This success validated Moderna's technology and led to substantial revenue growth and a positive reassessment of its future potential. However, the stock peaked in 2021, followed by a decline as vaccine rollouts progressed, leading to a gradual reduction in emergency demand. Moreover, market anticipation of a return to normalcy and concerns over vaccine efficacy against emerging COVID-19 variants contributed to the shift in investor sentiment, resulting in the stock's decline from its highs.

This decline has resulted in an inverted head and shoulders pattern, initially suggesting a sell signal in the market. Yet, this downturn is nearing buy levels, which are crucial from an investment perspective. The November monthly candlestick demonstrates resilience, finding support between $65 and $46 in the crucial long-term range.

To delve deeper into this bullish outlook, as seen in the monthly chart, the weekly chart below reveals further positive indicators. A descending triangle pattern was noted in a previous analysis, expected to break downwards and lead to a significant price decline. However, current market conditions are increasingly oversold, suggesting a possible turnaround and recovery. The appearance of crucial reversal candles in the weekly chart at these oversold levels underscores the market's bullish momentum. This upward force is poised to test the initial resistance around the $115 mark, where a breakthrough could catalyze the subsequent upward trajectory.

Key Action for Investors

Based on the analysis above, Moderna's stock price persists in its downward trajectory but shows indications of a possible rebound from its current low point. Another weekly chart below highlights the historical support levels at $46 and $65, identified in 2020, deemed critical long-term support zones. Notably, the stock recently hit a low of $62.55, coupled with a weekly reversal candle, signaling a strengthening bullish sentiment. Considering that $62.55 is within the long-term support range and a bullish hammer indicates a trend reversal, Moderna's stock exhibits bullish behavior.

Considering the recent market developments, investors may consider entering a buy position at the current levels. In the event of a further price drop, increasing long positions within the $46 to $65 price range could be opportune.

Market Risk

The company’s optimistic market share gains in the U.S. indicate resilience but also highlight the dependency on the COVID-19 vaccine, which poses a substantial market risk given the unpredictable nature of the pandemic and vaccine demand. Moderna’s strategic resizing, with an emphasis on gross margin efficiency, has incurred substantial costs, including a notable $2.2 billion in the cost of sales for the quarter.

These expenses, crucial for long-term strategy, nevertheless represent a significant financial burden in the short term. The escalation in research and development expenses, up 41%, and a 59% increase in selling, general, and administrative expenses reflect Moderna's commitment to diversifying its product pipeline. However, these heavy investments contribute to market risk through increased operational costs and reliance on the success of future product launches.

From a technical viewpoint, the stock price continues to follow a downward trajectory, and a potential breach below the $46 mark could undermine this support level, opening the door to further downside.

Bottom Line

Moderna, Inc.'s financial performance in Q3 2023 underscores a pivotal transformation phase in the company's journey. The decline in COVID-19 vaccine sales has significantly impacted its revenues, leading to a shift in strategy towards diversification and a focus on new vaccine developments. Despite the financial hurdles marked by a net loss and increased operational costs, Moderna's commitment to research and development, particularly in respiratory and oncology areas, signals a strong push towards a broader, more resilient product portfolio. Although costly in the short term, this strategic shift positions Moderna for potential long-term success in the evolving vaccine market.

In the realm of technical analysis, Moderna's stock has experienced a tumultuous period, adhering to the bearish trends predicted in earlier discussions. However, recent developments indicate potential bullish signals, with the stock finding support at critical levels and showing signs of a rebound. The appearance of a bullish hammer in the $46-$65 support zone suggests a potential reversal, signaling a robust bullish sentiment. Investors may consider buying Moderna at the current price and increasing holdings if the stock approaches the support range between $46 and $65.