"It's tough to make predictions, especially about the future" - Yogi Berra

As we approach the end of 2023 and conclude that all things considered and despite higher interest rates, energy sector volatility, war in Ukraine and the Middle East, and the rapid emergence of AI, the year will end with a gain on the S&P of somewhere around 9% including dividends, a return more or less consistent with the history of the Standard & Poor's 500 Index. Looking to 2024, I project the index - measured by its proxy SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) will close the year with the index at 4000 and SPY trading at $400, a loss of over 10% for the year.

The U.S. economy is teetering on the edge of recession despite the popularity of calls for a "soft landing" from the surge in inflation that has seen interest rates rise from near zero to the 5% range for U.S. Treasury securities and the Fed's policy rate reach 5.25% to 5.5%. Inflation persists in part owing to the massive federal debt and continued trillion dollar deficits with the national debt now exceeding $34 trillion. Quantitative Easing ("QE") fueled much of the growth of the past decade or two but monetary policy has now shifted to Quantitative Tightening ("QT") with the Fed now trying to reduce its trillion dollar balance sheet by about $90 billion a month (two thirds treasuries and one third mortgage backed securities) and in effect competing with the treasury for buyers of bonds.

The treasury will need to raise about $6.3 trillion in 2024 comprising refinancing of maturing debt and the federal deficit projected at about $1.5 trillion. Bond buyers have been stung by the Fed's interest rate policies driven by the need to curb inflation and may be wary of exposing their portfolio's to more bond risk, and there is a risk of a "buyers' strike" where a debt auction fails.

At the same time as the risk in credit markets is now higher than normal, the S&P index is (in my opinion) over valued at about 24.6 times earnings with a Shiller CAPE ratio of almost 25. Shiller's cyclically adjusted price to earnings ratio has been a reliable harbinger of market declines since first introduced.

With 2024 a Presidential election year, there is little chance of fiscal restraint. Incumbents running for re-election rarely have interest in curbing spending with the risk of upsetting the electorate who benefit from the government largesse. Given the Biden administration's track record of overspending budgets, I think the deficit will be closer to $2 trillion.

Ultimately, stock markets converge on fundamental value. The SPY tracks the economy more or less and at present has a dividend rate of 1.56% or approximately $7.15 per unit for 2024 based on the current price of $451 and increased by expected economic growth. (Bloomberg reports that economic growth for 2024 is likely to be about 2.1% according to a survey of economists.) The SPY can be valued using the Gordon Dividend Growth model which is well-suited to valuation of a steadily growing, dividend paying security and SPY meets those criteria.

Assuming the 2024 dividend on SPY is $7.15 and long term economic growth of 4% with a cost of equity capital (or required rate of return, adjusted for inflation) on the S&P at its historical average of about 6.9%, the value of the SPY is: Value = $7.15 / (.069 - .04) = $246

Both the CAPE index and the Gordon model point to significant overvaluation of SPY.

There is an old Wall Street rule of thumb that suggests the appropriate price to earnings ratio for the market is 20 less the inflation rate, which today would be in the 17 times range. SPY earnings are about $20 which at a seventeen multiple would put a value on SPY of $340.

What seems obvious is that the market today is anticipating higher growth and higher profitability or is content with a much lower rate of return than historical. I don't buy either. While AI and lower inflation are tailwinds, tight credit markets and geopolitical forces more than offset them in my opinion and I see little chance that the market will end 2024 higher than 2023.

Some events could change all that. A settlement of the Arab-Israeli conflict and an end to the Ukraine war are both reasonable expectations for 2024. AI may accelerate productivity and see growth in earnings at rates far higher than recent history. Efforts to rein in inflation may bring inflation back to the 2% target or at least demonstrate progress towards that goal. And, increased oil production by the United States has the potential to bring energy prices down. The outcome of the Presidential election will almost certainly be a factor regardless of whether Biden, Trump or someone else is elected, but the effect is impossible to quantify.

In broad terms, a macroeconomic approach to stock market prediction for a broad index like S&P is sensible. I expect real GDP growth in the 2% range as likely, inflation to remain above the Fed's 2% target but slowly falling, and interest rates to remain at about today's levels or slightly higher. In that environment, the market as measured by SPY should decline.

A paper by Austin Murphy and Zeina AlSalman found equity returns significantly smaller when current interest rates and the prior year's inflation rate was higher, shown in this table from their paper. The lower stock market returns result from contractionary monetary policy among other factors. 2024 will likely be another year of contractionary monetary policy.

Considering all the factors, I project the S&P index will close 2024 at 4000, more than 10% lower than current levels.

