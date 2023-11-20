Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Cassava Sciences: Likely Potential Opportunity From Phase 3 Readout Next Year

AR Capital Menagement profile picture
AR Capital Menagement
12 Followers

Neuron system disease

koto_feja

Introduction

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA), a clinical-stage biotechnology company, was established in 1998 by Remi Barbier, the current CEO, from the modest beginnings of his living room. Before rebranding in 2019, the company was known as Pain Therapeutics, Inc., which during its nearly two decades of

This article was written by

AR Capital Menagement profile picture
AR Capital Menagement
12 Followers
ARCM is an investment research organization finding its roots in Polish culture, and was founded on April 20th 2022 in Toronto, Canada. Members of the organization hold extensive, university-level education in diverse scientific disciplines, such as human biology, biochemistry, computer science, and immunology. Investing strategies utilized by ARCM involve value investing and deep fundamental analysis, back with historic, scientific data and quantitative models.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

While we consider our research robust, there are always publications that we might not have accounted for, which could affect our judgment.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

G
GeeRod
Today, 3:57 AM
Comments (44)
Great article. You should check out BIVI
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About SAVA

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SAVA

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SAVA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.