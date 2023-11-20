Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
PagSeguro Q3: Positive Trends Amid Brazil's Interest Rate Slowdown

Nov. 20, 2023 3:28 AM ETPagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS)CIOXY, STNE
Bernard Zambonin profile picture
Bernard Zambonin
334 Followers

Summary

  • PagSeguro reported record-breaking net profit in Q3, showcasing resilience in the face of challenges in Brazil's credit environment.
  • The company's valuation and potential to benefit from a favorable fiscal landscape strengthen the optimistic outlook.
  • Regulatory risks, including a law imposing revolving credit limits, could affect revenues for banks and acquiring companies like PAGS.

The Brazilian payment and digital banking company PagSeguro (NYSE:PAGS) reported record-breaking net profit in the third quarter, showcasing resilience amid challenges posed by a more intricate credit environment in Brazil amidst declining interest rates.

In my

This article was written by

Co-producer of The Street's financial channels. Researcher and operations manager at DM Martins Research. Associated with the existing author DM Martins Research. Delivering insightful analysis primarily on foreign equities, with a focus on emerging markets, to empower informed investment decisions.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

