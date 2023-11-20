Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Intuit Is A Great Business, But Only A Hold In This Valuation

Nov. 20, 2023 3:39 AM ETIntuit Inc. (INTU)
Khen Elazar profile picture
Khen Elazar
9.07K Followers

Intuit office building in Plano, Texas, USA.

JHVEPhoto

Introduction

I seek new investment opportunities from my dividend growth portfolio. The information technology sector is attractive after it performed poorly in 2022 and recovered in 2023. Despite higher rates, we see these stocks being relatively resilient. Therefore, I am willing to add

This article was written by

Khen Elazar profile picture
Khen Elazar
9.07K Followers

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About INTU

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on INTU

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
INTU
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.