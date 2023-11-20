Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Lions Gate: Hungering For A Bid

Steven Mallas profile picture
Steven Mallas
1.77K Followers

Summary

  • Lions Gate Entertainment's Q2 earnings beat estimates on the bottom line but came in line for the top.
  • The stock's price action suggests that pullbacks should be looked for in terms of buy points.
  • Lions Gate plans to take advantage of the FAST marketplaces to propel its library revenue, as well as seek out deals for licensed product with streamers such as Netflix.
  • The box office could be doing better, but television and catalogue product help to offset that variability.
  • The main thesis here is that a separation from Starz and the purchase of Entertainment One will help to emphasize the library and attract buyers (perhaps in the PE space) especially when interest rate volatility settles down.

Stars From Lionsgate"s "The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 2" Hand And Footprint Ceremony

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment

Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.A) (NYSE:LGF.B) saw its shares react sharply to the upside after its earnings report on November 9, 2023. Fiscal second-quarter stats beat estimates (according to this SA news

This article was written by

Steven Mallas profile picture
Steven Mallas
1.77K Followers
I have previously written articles for The Motley Fool, TheStreet, and AOLs BloggingStocks.I also write fiction. I have stories published at Nikki Finke's Hollywood Dementia site, including "The Streaming Service," "The Screenwriterman," "Mygalomorph" and "Spielberg's Last Film."Here is a link to my YA book, "Abner Wilcox Thornberry and The Witch of Wall Street."This is a collection of short horror stories: Tales From Salem, Mass.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AMZN, CMCSA, DIS, LGF.A, LGF.B, NFLX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About LGF.A

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on LGF.A

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
LGF.A
--
LGF.B
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.