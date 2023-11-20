HanSik Jeong/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

A few years ago, Teekay LNG Partners was taken private by the Stonepeak private equity group and rebranded into Seapeak. All common equity was delisted but Stonepeak elected to keep the preferred shares listed. That's a move most preferred shareholders don't really like but I am fine with the situation as long as Seapeak files its financial results with the SEC. For my previous coverage on the preferred shares of Seapeak, please have a look at these older articles.

Another strong set of results makes the preferred shares attractive

As a preferred shareholder, I am interested in two elements: are the preferred dividends fully covered, and is the balance sheet strong enough?

Looking at the Q3 results, I was actually pretty impressed with the bottom line result but after digging a bit deeper, a substantial portion of the net income was generated by the gain on derivatives.

But first things first; the company reported a total revenue of almost $176M and this resulted in an income from vessel operations of approximately $68M, and that is almost 40% higher than in the same period in the previous year.

Seapeak SEC Filings

Unfortunately, that didn't mean Seapeak's consolidated results showed a similar profit increase. As you can see in the income statement (shown above), Seapeak had to deal with higher interest expenses while its equity income from associates fell by almost $25M. The $47.5M gain on derivatives helped but wasn't sufficient to compensate for the lower equity income and higher interest expenses.

There is absolutely no need to be alarmed from a preferred share investor's perspective. The income statement shows the $6.3M in quarterly preferred dividends is very well covered and even if you would completely ignore the derivatives gain, the preferred dividend would still be very well covered. So no, I am not worried about Seapeak's ability to pay preferred dividends.

A very satisfying preferred dividend coverage ratio, indeed, and I was happy to see the private equity partner is keeping the earnings of Seapeak in the company. In fact, it even added additional common equity to the balance sheet and as you can see below, the total amount of equity has now increased to $2.66B.

Seapeak SEC Filings

This includes approximately $290M in preferred equity (11.55M preferred shares multiplied by the $25 principal value per share) which means the total amount of common equity on the balance sheet was approximately $2.37B. And that's a substantial increase from the $2B in common equity at the end of last year.

This indeed means the preferred equity has cotton safer: the total amount of liabilities on the balance sheet has decreased while the total amount of common equity has increased. The ratio of preferred equity versus common equity will likely continue to evolve in the right direction for the preferred equity shareholders as Seapeak still has an active share buyback program targeting the preferred shares.

Seapeak SEC Filings

As you can see in the image above, the company continues to repurchase its preferred shares and although this happens at a slow pace, it is an encouraging element to take into consideration.

The terms of the preferred shares

The company still has two series of preferred shares outstanding after the private equity group elected to not call the preferred equity when it acquired Teekay LNG Partners. The terms of the preferred shares remain unchanged from when the previous article was published.

The A-shares (NYSE:SEAL.PR.A) offer a 9% dividend yield ($2.25 per preferred share per year, payable in quarterly installments) and can be called at any time. The Series A are currently trading at $24.15, resulting in a yield of just over 9.3%.

Seeking Alpha

Meanwhile, the B-shares (NYSE:SEAL.PR.B) offer an interesting floating dividend from October 2027 on. These preferred shares are currently paying an 8.5% preferred dividend ($2.125 per year, paid in four quarterly installments) but in about five years, this gets converted to the three-month LIBOR spread plus a 624.1 base point increase. With a current 3-month SOFR rate of about 5.35%, this would indicate a jump to just under 11.6% (before adjusting the SOFR to LIBOR terms) and about 11.85% after including the traditional mark-up to the SOFR rate to compare the secured status of the SOFR with the unsecured status of the LIBOR.

Of course, a lot can and will happen before the preferred dividend rate starts to float but if the situation remains unchanged, I think the odds of Seapeak calling the preferred shares are pretty high.

Investment thesis

I have a long position in the preferred shares of Seapeak and although the common equity has been delisted and the preferred shares are the only securities that remain outstanding, I wouldn't mind adding to my position on weakness. I am currently very happy with my position size and that is the only reason I am not buying more of the preferred shares, but on additional weakness, I will likely go overweight on the Seapeak Prefs.