Seapeak's Preferred Shares Offer A 9.3% Yield

The Investment Doctor
Summary

  • Seapeak's Q3 results showed a substantial increase in income from vessel operations, but higher interest expenses and lower equity income affected consolidated results.
  • The preferred dividends of Seapeak are well covered, and the company's ability to pay preferred dividends is not a concern.
  • Seapeak's total amount of common equity has increased, making the preferred equity safer, and the company has an active share buyback program for preferred shares.
LNG Carrier

HanSik Jeong/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

A few years ago, Teekay LNG Partners was taken private by the Stonepeak private equity group and rebranded into Seapeak. All common equity was delisted but Stonepeak elected to keep the preferred shares listed. That's a move

This article was written by

The Investment Doctor
The Investment Doctor is a financial writer, highlighting European small-caps with a 5-7 year investment horizon. He strongly believes a portfolio should consist of a mixture of dividend and growth stocks.

He is the leader of the investment group European Small Cap Ideas which offers exclusive access to actionable research on appealing Europe-focused investment opportunities not found elsewhere. The a focus is on high-quality ideas in the small-cap space, with emphasis on capital gains and dividend income for continuous cash flow.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SEAL.PR.A, SEAL.PR.B either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (5)

W
Wizard19
Today, 10:49 AM
Comments (157)
"There is absolutely no need to be alarmed from a preferred share investor's perspective."
Well unless they decide to refinance and stop paying the preferred. Vessel ownership can be rather unethical for stockholders.
The Investment Doctor profile picture
The Investment Doctor
Today, 10:57 AM
Comments (9.41K)
@Wizard19 Hi Wizard. Why do you think a refinancing & stopping to pay the preferreds is a real risk? And what do you mean with 'unethical vessel ownership'?

Thanks!
J
JTFM
Today, 11:05 AM
Comments (4)
@Wizard19 In most cases, if the pref dividend is not paid, common distributions are blocked. Not sure if that applies here.
J
Jon Bobolia
Today, 10:43 AM
Comments (2K)
thanks for the update
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

