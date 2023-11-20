Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Amazon Wants To Disrupt Another Market In Car Sales

Nov. 20, 2023 4:05 AM ETAmazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)CVNA, KMX
Kevin George profile picture
Kevin George
3.28K Followers

Summary

  • Amazon announces car retail and digital partnership with Hyundai, allowing customers to purchase Hyundai cars online from 2024.
  • The automaker is also launching an in-car version of Alexa from 2025.
  • The partnership has caused a ripple effect in the auto retail sector, with shares of CarMax and Carvana initially dropping.
  • The current AMZN valuation is still attractive on a five-year comparison and the company has big opportunities ahead.

Amazon Germany Services GmbH

FinkAvenue

E-commerce giant Amazon, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has announced another innovative solution with a car sales partnership involving Hyundai Motor Group. I'll look a little deeper at the consequences for Amazon and the auto sales sector.

Amazon announces car retail and

This article was written by

Kevin George profile picture
Kevin George
3.28K Followers
Author of "The Stock Market is Easy - How to Avoid the Pitfalls of the Average Investor".I am an active trader in stocks, FX and commodities with over 15 years' market experience. I hold a master's degree in finance and have developed a strong skill base in technical analysis.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AMZN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About AMZN

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on AMZN

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
AMZN
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.