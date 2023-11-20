egiss

Lavoro Limited (NASDAQ:LVRO) distributes agricultural inputs. LVRO recently posted its Q4 FY23 and FY23 results. The growth they experienced in tough market conditions is impressive. But despite solid results, its share price is trading quite low, and the valuation is also cheap, which I believe can be a great buying opportunity. In addition, the outlook for FY24 is positive. Hence, I think LVRO can be rewarding in the coming times. Hence, I assign a buy rating on LVRO.

Financial Analysis

LVRO recently posted its Q4 FY23 and FY23 results. The revenue for Q4 FY23 was $265.6 million, a rise of 16.5% compared to Q4 FY22. Its Brazil Ag Retail segment saw solid growth, which was the major reason for the revenue growth. The revenue of the Brazil Ag Retail segment grew by 31.9% in Q4 FY23 compared to Q4 FY22. The main reason for the revenue rise in this segment was higher corn seed prices and increased volumes of corn seeds and fertilizers crop protection products. Its gross margin for Q4 FY23 was 17.6%, which was 16.2% in Q4 FY22. The reason for the strong margin was improved product mix and strong growth in its biologicals, which is their highest margin product. The adjusted EBITDA in Q4 FY23 also grew significantly and reached $2.4 million, compared to a net loss of $16.3 million in Q4 FY22.

Not only the quarterly but its annual results were impressive. The revenue for FY23 grew by 23.9% in FY23 compared to FY22. The major reason for the increase was the strong demand for its biopesticide products. The adjusted EBITDA for FY23 was $149.8 million, which was $91.6 million in FY22. The gross margin for FY23 was 18.5%, which was 17.1% in FY22. The results are fantastic, in my opinion, and what makes it more impressive is that the company reported strong growth during tough market conditions. The price of most of the commodities, like herbicides, soybeans, and fertilizers, declined and was quite volatile during FY23. But despite the pricing decline, the company was not only able to grow its revenues, but its margins also improved, which is quite impressive. In addition, the other headwinds it faced during the financial year were high interest rates and excess inventory levels. Talking about interest rates, the Central Bank of Brazil has reduced interest rates to 12.25%, and it is expected to cut down further in the coming times. So, it is a positive for the company, and talking about the excess inventory, the management expects that it will affect them till the end of 2023, and after that, the inventory headwind might start to abate. So, the bottom line is that LVRO delivered solid growth and results during the worst times, and now all the headwinds are starting to abate, so I believe LVRO will only do better in the coming times. The management of LVRO has provided revenue guidance for FY24, and if we take the midpoint, it is around $2.15 billion, which is 19.7% higher than FY23 revenue. So, the future outlook is positive, and looking at the positives, I think it might achieve the revenue target, which might positively affect its share price.

Technical Analysis

Trading View

LVRO is trading at $6.7. After looking at the chart of LVRO, I think it is the right time to do bottom fishing in the stock. The stock fell around 67% after making a high of $15.8 in February. After falling for three months, the stock stopped at the price of $5, and it has formed a base around that area. After forming a base, the stock has formed a triple bottom pattern, which is an effective bullish reversal pattern. In addition, the most recent weekly candle of LVRO is a huge green candle, which shows buying strength in the stock. And the stock price has come near the $7 level, and if it breaks it, the stock has a huge upside potential. So, looking at the positive price action, I think it is the right time to add the stock. Hence, I assign a buy rating on LVRO.

Should One Invest In LVRO?

Despite solid results and a positive outlook, the share price of LVRO has corrected a lot since the start of 2023, and it is still near its all-time lows, and the valuation is also quite low. LVRO is trading at a Price / Sales [FWD] ratio of 0.37x, and the sector median is around 1.33x. LVRO has an EV / EBITDA [FWD] ratio of 6.23x compared to the sector median of 10.97x. So, the dip in the stock price and low valuation despite solid financials can be a blessing in disguise for new investors, as I think LVRO has a solid upside potential. Hence, I think one should utilize this opportunity because it is looking technically and financially strong. In addition, the outlook for FY24 is positive, so considering these factors, I assign a buy rating on LVRO.

Risk

If they were to purchase a non-US target business, all earnings and income would probably be received in foreign currency, and declines in the value of the local currency could negatively impact the dollar equivalent of their net assets and any distributions they make. Changes in political and economic situations are among the factors that affect the value of the currencies in their target locations, causing them to fluctuate. Any shift in the value of such currency compared to their reporting currency could have an impact on the appeal of any target company as well as their financial standing and operational outcomes after their first business combination is completed. Furthermore, the cost of a target firm, as measured in dollars, will rise if a currency gains value relative to the dollar before their first business combination is completed, which may reduce the likelihood that they are able to complete such a transaction.

Bottom Line

LVRO was able to perform in tough market conditions. They delivered strong results in tough times. All the headwinds they faced in FY23 have started to abate, which I believe will help them to boost their revenue in FY24. Despite all these positives, the share price of LVRO is trading at significantly lower levels, and the valuation is also low, which I believe makes it undervalued. I believe it has a great upside potential and can be rewarding in the coming times. Hence, I assign a buy rating on LVRO.