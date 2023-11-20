Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
HNI Corporation: Good Execution And End-Markets Bottoming Should Drive Outperformance

Nov. 20, 2023 4:57 AM ETHNI Corporation (HNI)2 Comments
GS Analytics
Summary

  • HNI Corporation's revenue growth is expected to benefit from strength in its small and medium-sized customer business and potential recovery in its contract business.
  • Residential business is also seeing sequential improvement and we should see a sharp recovery once the interest rate cycle turns.
  • The company's margins should continue to benefit from cost-saving and productivity improvement initiatives, as well as synergy benefits from the Kimball International acquisition.
Investment Thesis

I last covered HNI Corporation (NYSE:HNI) in December last year. While I was a bit worried at that time about the potential slowdown in the Workplace as well as the Residential segment and the impact of volume

This article was written by

GS Analytics
Comments (2)

Alan Brochstein, CFA
Today, 5:45 AM
You say "The interest rate cycle is near its peak and once it starts reversing." I disagree with this point.

I am short HNI and think that it could get hammered. I never followed it until the Kimball deal was announced. I owned Kimball in my IRA, which I had bought a few days before the announcement. Better to be lucky than smart!

I immediately went long HNI on its big drop in both my IRA, where I also exited KBALB, and in my trading account. That was a long time ago in time and in price.

The stock is up 38% this year, way more than the market. I can find many stocks I like better than HNI, but I am very bearish on stocks right now, especially mega-caps and technology stocks. Plus, the tangible book value here is only $2.09 per share. Pass...
GS Analytics
Today, 5:55 AM
@Alan Brochstein, CFA Alan you can’t have 5.5% interest rate for long when inflation is around 3% and correcting. Next year is the election year and we both have been around for long enough to know how Trump treated J. Powell last time. Whether he gets elected or not, there will be a focus on the high interest rate environment next year. But thanks for your insights, it always helps to hear a contrarian perspective.
