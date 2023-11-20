Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Accelleron: Decent Financial Results, But Shares Now Appear Overvalued (Rating Downgrade)

WideAlpha
Summary

  • Accelleron Industries showed typical spin-off price action, dropping initially but performing well as it finds new shareholders.
  • Accelleron delivered decent financial performance in H1 2023, with revenue growth and an acquisition to improve its position in the marine engines market.
  • We believe the current valuation does not adequately compensate for the long-term risk that electrification poses to Accelleron's business.
Accelleron Industries (OTCPK:ACLLY)(OTCPK:ACLIF) has exhibited exactly the type of price action spin-offs are known for, with an initial drop after shareholders receive the new shares and many of them sell for various reasons, and then strong performance as the

WideAlpha
Fin-tech startup leveraging machine learning technology to discover investing opportunities and to generate growth-optimal portfolios. Publisher of the WideAlpha AI-Selected Index, which has markedly outperformed its benchmark.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling shares, you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion, or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (2)

captain dola
Today, 7:42 AM
I am generally in agreement about the PE ratio. However- Swiss stocks tend to trade at higher PE’s because it is a way for investors to potentially earn a return in CHF. It seems to me that any analysis of Swiss stocks should include a look at the PE ratios across that market.
captain dola
Today, 7:39 AM
Thank you for the article
