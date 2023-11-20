InfinitumProdux

It has been a while since I last wrote about Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK). At this time last year, I recommended investors step to the sidelines as the economic outlook was highly uncertain with shipping rates declining and China still shut down due to zero-COVID policies.

Since my article, SBLK's share price experienced a surge in the first quarter of 2023 after China re-opened its economy, only for the re-opening to disappoint in terms of economic growth, leading to SBLK's stock price declining back to essentially unchanged for the past year (Figure 1).

Figure 1 - SBLK has tread water for a year (Seeking Alpha)

With the company recently reporting its fiscal third-quarter earnings, I wanted to take the opportunity to refresh my thesis on the Star Bulk Carriers heading into 2024.

Brief Company Overview

Star Bulk Carriers is one of the largest dry bulk shipping companies in the world with a fleet of 124 bulk carriers, split between 30 Ultramax, 54 Panamax, and 40 Capesize vessels (for more information on what vessel sizes mean, please consult this webpage) (Figure 2).

Figure 2 - SBLK fleet (SBLK investor presentation)

The average age of SBLK's fleet is ~10.7 years and SBLK prides itself as having one of the lowest operating costs in the industry (Figure 3).

Figure 3 - SBLK has one of the lowest operating costs in the industry (SBLK investor presentation)

SBLK's Earnings Have Come Back To Earth

Last year, I warned that the 2021 bonanza-year for the shipping industry was sparked by unprecedented COVID supply-chain disruptions and was unlikely to persist. In 2021, the Baltic Dry Index ("BDI"), a measure of freight rates, had risen to the highest levels since 2008, leading to fantastic revenues and earnings for bulk shippers like SBLK (Figure 4).

Figure 4 - Baltic Dry Index (stockcharts.com)

Revenues for SBLK soared to $1.4 billion in both fiscal 2021 and 2022, leading to extraordinary earnings of $6.71 and $5.52 / share respectively (Figure 5).

Figure 5 - SBLK enjoyed bonanza years in 2021 and 2022 (tikr.com)

But as I wrote my initiation article and subsequent follow-up article, the BDI was already in decline as supply chain were normalizing. Despite securing high-earning short-term charter contracts, it was inevitable for SBLK's revenues to follow the decline in the BDI as these charters rolled off.

As predicted, so far in 2023, SBLK's earnings are tracking far below the levels achieved in the past 2 years. For the 9 months ended September 30, 2023, SBLK earned $686 million in revenues and $134 million in net income, 40% and 72% lower than the same period in 2022 respectively (Figure 6).

Figure 6 - SBLK YTD revenues and earnings are far lower than 2022 (SBLK Q3/2023 financial highlights)

On a time-charter equivalent ("TCE") basis, SBLK achieved rates of $15,035 so far in 2023 compared to $27,418 in 2022. This is similar to what I predicted in my initiation article back in September:

In fact, the current level of BDI ~1,000 is broadly similar to 2019, when SBLK's TCE rates were $13,000 for the full year (ranging from $10,600 in Q1/19 to $15,500 in Q4/19). If the BDI/TCE rates were to stay at these levels, SBLK's revenues and earnings would be dramatically lower.

Shipping Stocks Trade On Freight Rates And Not On Financials / Dividends

For many investors, the past 2 years have been a painful crash course in the shipping industry, as naive analysts and investors were issuing buy recommendations based on backward-looking revenues and dividends while the stocks traded off forward-looking freight rates.

For example, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM), a market darling when it IPO'd in 2021, rode the surge in BDI to a '6 bagger' from its IPO price. However, it has since caused massive destruction to many retail investors' portfolios as the stock has declined by more than 90% from its early 2022 peak and is trading just at half of its $15 IPO price (Figure 7).

Figure 7 - ZIM was a prime example of the cyclical nature of shipping industry (Author created with price charts from stockcharts.com)

Fortunately for Star Bulk, the company has been around a long time and its investor base is a little more savvy. SBLK's stock price only went up by 4x in the same timeframe and has only declined by ~50% from the peak, so long-term investors are still ahead (Figure 8).

Figure 8 - SBLK has held in better (Author created with price charts from stockcharts.com)

Investors should note that both figures above do not take into consideration dividends paid, which have been quite significant during the recent bonanza period. ZIM paid a total of $32.05 / share in dividends in 2021 and 2022, while SBLK paid $8.75 / share in dividends.

Still, for investors who were attracted to shipping stocks in early 2022 due to their high 'yields', the dividends received so far may be little consolation relative to the loss of principal as the share prices have plummeted.

Shipping Bonanza Cleaned Up Balance Sheets

If there is one consolation for investors, it is that the bonanza earnings from the past 2 years have allowed many shipping companies to clean up their balance sheets and return capital to investors.

For example, SBLK, at the end of 2020 had $1.4 billion in net debt and debt was a constant concern for investors (Figure 9).

Figure 9 - Debt was a concern for SBLK prior to bonanza (SBLK investor presentation)

Today, SBLK's net debt has been whittled down to ~$1 billion, and the company has paid over $1 billion in dividends and share buybacks since 2021.

Oaktree Is Selling, Should You Buy?

With respect to SBLK's shares, the company announced at the end of October that it was buying back 20 million shares from Oaktree Capital and its affiliates at an average price of $19.00 / share (Figure 10).

Figure 10 - SBLK buying back shares from Oaktree (SBLK investor presentation)

This raises an interesting question for investors considering shipping stocks. Oaktree is a well-respected institutional investor led by the famous value investor Howard Marks. In addition to offloading a stake in SBLK, Oaktree also recently exited its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping (EGLE) and reduced its stake in product tanker giant Hafnia.

If Oaktree, with its teams of professional analysts and industry experts, is selling its stakes in shipping companies, should retail investors be buying?

Are We Seeing Signs Of Next Shipping Cycle?

On the positive side, demand for dry bulk shipping is expected to grow modestly over the next year, as Chinese stimulus measures support the import of raw materials into China despite its struggling property sector. However, the rest of the world is seeing volumes decline as the global economy weakens from high interest rates (Figure 11).

Figure 11 - Dry bulk demand is expected to increase modestly (SBLK investor presentation)

The global dry bulk fleet also remains constructive, as many fleet owners showed restraint during the latest bonanza and did not massively order newbuilds. Looking forward, the global fleet is expected to grow at less than 3% in the coming years while vessels older than 15 years account for over 20% of the fleet (Figure 12).

Figure 12 - Dry bulk fleet is supportive of shipping rates (SBLK investor presentation)

This restraint in fleet growth provides a floor to freight rates, as shown by BDI holding above 1,000 recently.

Provided the global economy does not fall into a recession and China is able to work through its real estate problems, there is hope for shipping rates to stabilize near current levels and maybe even inflect higher.

However, to really get shipping stocks going again, the industry will need a large catalyst, perhaps some sort of massive stimulus program from the Chinese government to stimulate its stalled economy.

Will China Re-Use The 2009 Playbook?

One of the quickest 'bang for the buck' forms of stimulus available to the Chinese government is infrastructure and real estate investment, similar to the 4 trillion RMB stimulus program China announced in 2009. At the time, it amounted to 13% of China's GDP and sparked a massive boost to China's GDP growth rate, from sub-7% in 2009 to over 11% in 2010 (Figure 13).

Figure 13 - Chinese GDP, circa 20009 (voxchina.org)

As we can see from Figure 4 above, China's massive stimulus led to a surge in the BDI, from The Great Financial Crisis lows of 663 to 4,661 in late 2009. However, the stimulus also prompted massive newbuild orders, which led to a decade of slow bleed in the BDI until the COVID shock reset freight rates.

Until we see such a shock-and-awe catalyst, I believe shipping stocks are a 'pair of 2s'. They provide a decent yield at current shipping rates, with SBLK recently paying a $0.22 / share dividend in the latest quarter or an annualized 4.6% dividend yield, but there is nothing to get excited about.

Risks To SBLK

However, SBLK's earnings and dividends could also fall, perhaps dramatically, if the global economy weakens and shipping rates decline. Currently, Europe and many Western countries like Canada are mired in a 'shallow recession', where GDP growth has dipped into the negative. The U.S. remains the standout economic performer, with a recent Q3 GDP growth rate of 4.9%. But even in the U.S., GDP is expected to slow to ~2% for the fourth quarter with unemployment creeping up (Figure 14).

Figure 14 - US GDP is expected to slow to ~2% (Atlanta Fed)

If the global economy does fall into a recession, I expect cyclical stocks like SBLK to face large declines. However, that could also set up a nice rebound trade for companies like SBLK with decent balance sheets.

Conclusion

Since my warnings last year, shipping rates have normalized, leading to sharp declines in revenues and earnings for Star Bulk Carriers.

Looking forward, current shipping rates of ~$15,000 TCE are modestly profitable for SBLK, allowing the company to earn $1.20-1.50 in EPS and perhaps pay a 4-5% dividend yield. However, it is not something to get excited about.

I would personally wait for an industry-wide catalyst before getting involved in dry bulk shipping stocks. Catalysts on my radar include China deciding to engage in a massive infrastructure stimulus program to spur its stalled economy or the global economy falling into a recession and investors can pick up shipping stocks on the cheap. I rate SBLK a hold (avoid) for now.