Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Star Bulk Carriers: Pair Of Twos; Nothing To Get Excited About

Nov. 20, 2023 7:41 AM ETStar Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK)1 Comment
Macrotips Trading profile picture
Macrotips Trading
4.05K Followers

Summary

  • Star Bulk is one of the largest dry bulk shippers, with a fleet of 124 vessels.
  • The company's earnings have declined significantly in 2023 compared to the previous two years as shipping rates have normalized.
  • Shipping stocks trade based on freight rates, not financials or dividends. Investors should shift their focus to the macro drivers and wait for a large catalyst.

Black cargo ship

InfinitumProdux

It has been a while since I last wrote about Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK). At this time last year, I recommended investors step to the sidelines as the economic outlook was highly uncertain with shipping rates declining and

This article was written by

Macrotips Trading profile picture
Macrotips Trading
4.05K Followers
I spent 5 years as a co-founder and hedge fund CIO / manager. Before that, I was a hedge fund analyst/portfolio manager at a leading Canadian alternative asset manager. I write articles as part of my own due diligence on the stocks that I find interesting, for one reason or another.Follow me on twitter for my thoughts on macro trends.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

Djreef1966 profile picture
Djreef1966
Today, 8:37 AM
Comments (10.31K)
Unfortunately, with everything slowing down, bulk shipping rates are going to have a tough go going forward.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About SBLK

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SBLK

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SBLK
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.