Ousted OpenAI CEO Sam Altman joins Microsoft (MSFT) to lead advanced AI team. (00:35) Cruise (GM) CEO Kyle Vogt resigns less than a month after pausing driverless operations. (02:56) Nokia (NOK) expands partnership with Globe Telecom to cut network power use in the Philippines. (03:50)

If this was late Friday afternoon I'd be telling you Sam Altman, the CEO of Microsoft backed OpenAI has been fired and that Greg Brockman, President of OpenAI had also left the company.

If it was Saturday evening, I'd be saying that reports say the board is looking at bringing Sam Altman back. But it’s Monday morning and all of that is out the window and Emmett Shear has been named interim CEO of OpenAI.

And according to a statement from Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella on X, the social media network formerly known as Twitter, Altman and Brockman, “will be joining Microsoft to lead a new advanced AI research team.” He also noted that Microsoft will continue to work with OpenAI.

Shear is the former CEO of Twitch.

How did we get here?

Friday, we learned that the board had fired Altman and that Mira Murati had been appointed as interim CEO. Murati is the Chief Technology Officer at OpenAI.

There was a blog post on the company’s website that said in part, “Mr. Altmans departure follows a deliberative review process by the board which concluded that he was not consistently candid in his communications with the board, hindering its ability to exercise its responsibilities. The board no longer has confidence in his ability to continue leading OpenAI.”

Shortly thereafter Altman posted on X that he loved his time at OpenAI and that he would have more to say about what’s next at a later time.

Fast forward to Saturday evening there were reports that Altman could be getting his job back.

Then on Sunday The Verge and Bloomberg reported that Altman and former President Greg Brockman were back in the OpenAI building for a final round of negotiations before a 5pm deadline that Altman set. It was also reported that Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella was said to be mediating talks between Altman, Brockman and the OpenAI board members. One main condition of Altman's return was that the existing board must step down.

Premarket Microsoft is up 2.2%.

For a deeper dive into this ongoing story be sure to check out the Wall Street Breakfast newsletter.

Kyle Vogt has resigned as chief executive officer of (NYSE:GM) Cruise.

Vogt announced his decision in a post on X on Sunday night.

This is less than a month after the General Motors self-driving company said it would pause operations of its autonomous vehicles (AVs).

If you recall, Cruise paused operations of its AVs in San Francisco, after California suspended its deployment and driverless testing permits.

The suspension was after an accident involving a Cruise vehicle in San Francisco.

Vogt said in a post on X, "Cruise is still just getting started, and I believe it has a great future ahead."

According to a TechCrunch report, which cited an email GM sent to employees on Sunday night, GM Chair and CEO Mary Barra announced that the executive vice president of engineering at Cruise, will serve as president and CTO for Cruise.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) said that its AVA Energy Efficiency software has been selected by Globe Telecom to drive lower network power consumption and costs in the Philippines.

Globe provides telecommunications services in the Philippines.

Nokia’s software uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to reduce energy consumption across the network.

The deal expands the existing strategic partnership between the two companies.

Etsy (ETSY) executives will participate in the Needham Consumer Tech Conference in New York City.

The European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association will release monthly data on auto registrations for October.

Major market averages finished with little movement on Friday.

The Dow (DJI) was +0.01%, the S&P 500 (SP500) was +0.13%, and the Nasdaq (COMP.IND) was +0.08%.

For the trading week the benchmark S&P 500 ended higher by 2.2%, the Nasdaq advanced 2.2%, and the Dow gained 1.9%.

Six of the eleven S&P sectors concluded in the green and were led by Energy. On the other end, Communication Services was the worst performer.

Now let’s take a look at the markets as of 6 am. Ahead of the opening bell today, Dow, S&P and Nasdaq futures are in the green. The Dow, S&P 500 and the Nasdaq are all up less than 0.1%. Crude oil is up 1.3% at more than $77 per barrel.

In the world markets, the FTSE 100 is down 0.1% and the DAX is down 0.2%.

The biggest movers for the day premarket: NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) is up 9.6% after experiencing an almost 14% decline on Thursday. Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) shares dipped 3.4% after Morgan Stanley downgraded it to underweight.

