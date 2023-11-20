Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Prologis: Buy This Dominant Industrial REIT For Super Dividend Growth

Nov. 20, 2023 7:48 AM ETPrologis, Inc. (PLD)1 Comment
Kody's Dividends profile picture
Kody's Dividends
7.4K Followers

Summary

  • Buying leading companies in industries with unstoppable trends on their side is a formula for success as a dividend growth investor.
  • Prologis continued to display industry leadership in its third quarter results, growing core FFO per share excluding net promote income at a double-digit rate.
  • Thanks to its A-rated balance sheet, the industrial REIT recently issued $1.4 billion in debt at a mind-blowingly cheap cost.
  • Prologis stock appears to be trading at an 18% discount versus its fair value estimate.
  • The company could be set up to deliver 261% total returns in the next 10 years, which could 2X the 137% cumulative total return potential of the S&P 500.

Business manager talking to a group of employees at a distribution warehouse

Distribution warehouse employees hold a meeting with each other.

Hispanolistic

The point of dividend growth investing is to build a portfolio that can provide you with a steady and meaningfully growing income stream. This can most easily be attained when

This article was written by

Kody's Dividends profile picture
Kody's Dividends
7.4K Followers
Hi, my name is Kody. I run Kody's Dividends. As you might guess, this is a blog primarily documenting my journey towards financial independence using dividend growth investing as the means to transform the dream of financial independence into a reality.I am forever indebted to this community because it helped me transition from simply being an investor to being a full-time analyst beginning in June 2021. Aside from my five to six articles a week here on Seeking Alpha, I am also a contributor to Dividend Kings and iREIT on Alpha.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

s
sophocles
Today, 7:53 AM
Comments (296)
What will be a weak one in the same sector as a hedge?
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About PLD

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FFO (FWD)
PE
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Short Interest
Market Cap
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on PLD

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
PLD
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.