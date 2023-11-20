Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Franco-Nevada: Valuation Starting To Improve

Nov. 20, 2023 7:56 AM ETFranco-Nevada Corporation (FNV), FNV:CA1 Comment
Summary

  • Franco-Nevada had a softer Q3 with higher production at Cobre Panama, Tasiast and Antapaccay offset by a much weaker quarter for its diversified segment.
  • Unfortunately, the Q4 outlook isn't much better with oil and natural gas trending lower and added uncertainty at its largest contributor, Cobre Panama.
  • In this update, we'll dig into FNV's Q3 results, whether the Cobre Panama uncertainty is priced in, and where the stock's updated low-risk buy zone lies.

Mining

erlucho

We're over two-thirds of the way through the Q3 Earnings Season for the Gold Miners Index (GDX) and one of the most recent companies to report its results was Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV). The company had a mediocre

"A bull market is when you check your stocks every day to see how much they went up. A bear market is when you don't bother to look anymore."- John Hammerslough You can access more in-depth research, my current portfolios, new positions I am entering/exiting, and proprietary sentiment indicators for gold miners in my newsletter below.  Returns Link: https://imgur.com/a/6fcWjD6Subscription Link: https://buy.stripe.com/3cseV37nl9Y7dUcaEI - Disclosure: I am not a financial advisor. All articles are my opinion - they are not suggestions to buy or sell any securities. Perform your own due diligence and consult a financial professional before trading or investing.

Comments (1)

Sorgenfrei profile picture
Sorgenfrei
Today, 8:33 AM
Comments (1.65K)
@Taylor Dart
Thanks for the report! I am with you on the sidelines.
Cobre Panama Additional Operations Update and Revised Franco-Nevada Guidance
www.prnewswire.com/...
"Given the recent curtailment of operations at Cobre Panama and the risk of further disruptions at the mine, Franco-Nevada is adjusting its guidance for 2023. Franco-Nevada's original guidance was 490,000 to 530,000 Precious Metal GEOs and 640,000 to 700,000 Total GEOs. Franco-Nevada is revising its guidance to 480,000 to 500,000 Precious Metal GEOs and 620,000 to 640,000 Total GEOs. The revised guidance assumes the following prices for the remainder of the year when reflecting revenue earned from gold, silver, platinum, palladium, iron ore, oil and gas commodities to GEOs: $1,925/oz Au, $22.50/oz Ag, $900/oz Pt, $1,100/oz Pd, $115/tonne Fe 62% CFR China, $85/bbl WTI oil, and $2.75/mcf Henry Hub natural gas."
$FNV at the moment a little bit to risky for me.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

