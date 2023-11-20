Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Roblox: 'Magnificent' Potential

Nov. 20, 2023 8:27 AM ETRoblox Corporation (RBLX)
Cavenagh Research profile picture
Cavenagh Research
7K Followers

Summary

  • Roblox delivered strong Q3 results, with $713 million in sales and a 38% YoY growth, driven by growth in all regions.
  • The company is focused on cost control and operating leverage to drive profitability, with a reduction in infrastructure costs and plans for future cost efficiency.
  • Roblox has significant growth potential in internationalization, AI, advertising, and platform expansion, with financial objectives aiming for a 20% annual growth rate in bookings and increased EBITDA margin.

Roblox Developer Conference 2019

Ian Tuttle

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) does not see much love on Seeking Alpha. Over the past 90 days, Seeking Alpha analysts assigned six Hold recommendations, and two sell, compared to only one Buy recommendation. And this lone bull standing, the one with the

Experience as an investment analyst for a major BB-Bank, as well as private equity consultant for MBB. Currently working towards the CFA charter, having completed I&II. Passion for risk-assets (Growth, Contrarian, Emerging Market) ex-colleague and close friend of Investor Express

