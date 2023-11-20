Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Exagen Inc. (XGN) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Nov. 20, 2023 8:37 AM ETExagen Inc. (XGN)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
142.29K Followers

Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 13, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Ryan Douglas - IR

John Aballi - President and CEO

Kamal Adawi - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Kyle Mikson - Canaccord Genuity

Mark Massaro - BTIG

Dan Brennan - TD Cowen

Andrew Brackmann - William Blair

Operator

Greetings, and welcome to the Exagen Inc. Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] And as a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

And it is now my pleasure to introduce to you, Ryan Douglas with Investor Relations. Thank you, Ryan. Please go ahead.

Ryan Douglas

Good afternoon and thank you for joining us. Earlier today, Exagen Inc. released financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2023. The release is currently available on the company's website at www.exagen.com. John Aballi, the President and Chief Executive Officer; and Kamal Adawi, Chief Financial Officer, will host this afternoon's call.

Before we get started, I'd like to remind everyone that management will be making statements during this call that include forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws, which are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements contained in this call that are not statements of historical facts should be deemed to be forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding our business strategy and future financial and operating performance, including guidance for the quarter, potential profitability. Our current and future product offerings and reimbursement and coverage are based upon current estimates and various assumptions.

These statements involve material risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated or implied by these forward-looking statements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these statements. For a list and all description of risks

