Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

S&P 500 Earnings: Nvidia Reports Tuesday Night - It Will Matter

Nov. 20, 2023 9:10 AM ETBAPR, BAUG, BJUL, BJUN, BMAR, BMAY, BOCT, BUFF, CATH, CSTNL, EFIV, EPS, FTA, HIBL, HIBS, IVE, IVV, IVW, KNG, NOBL, NVQ, PAPR, PAUG, PBP, PJAN, PJUN, PUTW, QDIV, QVML, RPG, RPV, RSP, RWL, RYARX, RSPT, SDS, SH, SNPE, SPDN, SPDV, SPGP, SPHB, SPHD, SPHQ, SPLG, SPLV, SPMO, SPMV, SPUS, SPUU, SPVM, SPVU, SPXE, SPXL, SPXN, SPXS, SPXT, SPXU, SPXV, SPY, SPYD, SPYG, SPYV, SPYX, SSO, SSPY, UAUG, UJAN, UMAR, UMAY, UOCT, UPRO, USMC, VFINX, VOO, VOOG, VOOV, VXZ, XLG, XRLV, XVV, XYLD, XYLG, HYG, PHB, JNK, HYS, IHY, THY, SPHY, SJNK, GHYG, HYXU, ANGL, HYLS, PGHY, SHYG, HYGH, BSJN, WFHY, FALN, HYXF, BSJO, HYLB, GHYB, HYDB, USHY, SHYL, HYUP, HYDW, BSJP, FDHY, HYGV, BSJQ, PHYL, FLHY, IBHD, IBHE, IBHC, BSJR, NUHY, PTBD, ESHY, BSJS, HYBB, DFHY, IBHF, IHYF, BKHY, IBHG, HYD, HYMB, SHYD, FMHI, HYMU, BSJT, BBHY, TLT, SPTL, VGLT, VLGSX, VUSTX, PRULX, VEDTX, FBLTX, PEDIX, NVDA, SMH, OAKIX, EMXC, VTMGX
Brian Gilmartin, CFA profile picture
Brian Gilmartin, CFA
9.67K Followers

Summary

  • Nvidia, the AI chip giant, will report its fiscal Q3 '24 after the bell on Tuesday night, 11/21/23.
  • The financial stocks - large cap - had a good week this week.
  • The 10% gain in the S&P 500 since late October '23, has brought the S&P 500 earnings yield down to the low 5% area.

Chipmaker NVIDIA"s Valuation Passes 1 Trillion In Market Cap

Justin Sullivan

Nvidia (NVDA) is the big earnings report forthcoming this week, as the AI chip giant will report its fiscal Q3 '24 after the bell on Tuesday night, 11/21/23.

Clients have no direct position in NVDA but own it

This article was written by

Brian Gilmartin, CFA profile picture
Brian Gilmartin, CFA
9.67K Followers
Brian Gilmartin, is a portfolio manager at Trinity Asset Management, a firm he founded in May, 1995, catering to individual investors and institutions that werent getting the attention and service deserved, from larger firms. Brian started in the business as a fixed-income / credit analyst, with a Chicago broker-dealer, and then worked at Stein Roe & Farnham in Chicago, from 1992 - 1995, before striking out on his own and managing equity and balanced accounts for clients. Brian has a BSBA (Finance) from Xavier University, Cincinnati, Ohio, (1982) and an MBA (Finance) from Loyola University, Chicago, January, 1985. The CFA was awarded in 1994. Brian has been fortunate enough to write for the TheStreet.com from 2000 to 2012, and then the WallStreet AllStars from August 2011, to Spring, 2012. Brian also wrote for Minyanville.com, and has been quoted in numerous publications including the Wall Street Journal.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BAPR--
Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - April New
BAUG--
Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - August
BJUL--
Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - July
BJUN--
Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - June
BMAR--
Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF™ - March
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.