Brookfield Business Partners: Valuation Getting More Compelling

Trapping Value profile picture
Trapping Value
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Brookfield Business Partners has underperformed the S&P 500 and Industrial Select Sector SPDR by over 100%.
  • We look at the Q3-2023 results which showed yet another successful exit.
  • We tell you why the valuation is creating an asymmetrical payoff structure.
Autism Speaks Light It Up Blue - Zoos Go Blue at Brookfield Zoo

Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images Entertainment

On our last coverage of Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) and its corporate entity version Brookfield Business Corporation (NYSE:BBUC) we decided to stay out. The challenging business environment was in full display as the company's extremely leveraged holdings

This article was written by

Trapping Value profile picture
Trapping Value
40.51K Followers

Trapping Value is a team of analysts with over 40 years of combined experience generating options income while also focusing on capital preservation. They run the investing group Conservative Income Portfolio in partnership with Preferred Stock Trader. The investing group features two income-generating portfolios and a bond ladder.

Trapping Value provides Covered Calls, and Preferred Stock Trader covers Fixed Income. The Covered Calls Portfolio is designed to provide lower volatility income investing with a focus on capital preservation. The fixed income portfolio focuses on buying securities with high income potential and heavy undervaluation relative to comparatives. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (2)

U
UncleLongHair
Today, 11:44 AM
Comments (4.56K)
To me this was the most telling quote:

> Clarios, our advanced energy storage operations is generating more than $500 million of free cash flow each year. And that’s after investing in new capacity to support the growth of its advanced battery operations. While this cash could be distributed to BBU and our partners, the business has been deleveraging.

Free cash flow from an investment can be reinvested back into the investment for growth, paid out to unit holders as a dividend, or, far less attractive to unit holders, used to shore up the balance sheet. The fact that BBU is choosing this third option indicates to me that they acknowledge that their leverage and cost of debt are both too high.

And this is for one of their best performers, I suspect they are doing the same thing for the other investments, and might be taking free cash flow from one to pay down debt in another.

This plus the lack of buying back their own units makes me believe that their capital is a little more precious than they're letting on.

That said, I really doubt they'd cut their distribution which is pretty modest to begin with.

Shoring up the investments isn't a disaster though. Private equity is all about playing the cycle. When valuations are high and money is cheap like 2-3 years ago, you sell your investments at a profit. When valuations are low and money is scarce, you support your investments as best you can to keep them intact for the next up cycle.

The Westinghouse sale should provide them with a windfall large enough to restructure the balance sheets of pretty much all of their portfolio and probably leave some fresh powder for new investments. I think it will still be a challenging environment for either buying or selling businesses but as long as they get the Westinghouse proceeds I don't see any major catastrophes on the horizon. The units sure look very cheap by almost any metric.
I
International Investor
Today, 11:41 AM
Comments (281)
Did you have a look at the Westinghouse deal? The proceeds incoming seem to be material compared to the market cap of BBU. The press release they put out last year suggests BBU will make about $1.8 billion when the deal closes.
