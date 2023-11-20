Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

ORIX: Eyes On ROA Expansion

Nov. 20, 2023 10:24 AM ETORIX Corporation (IX)
The Value Pendulum profile picture
The Value Pendulum
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • ORIX's international renewable energy unit (Elawan), and its Banking and Credit business, are expected to register superior ROAs going forward.
  • ORIX Corporation's guidance points to a substantial growth in the amount of asset disposals for 2H FY 2024.
  • I retain a Buy rating for IX in view of the potential for ORIX Corporation's ROA to increase in a meaningful way for the future.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at Asia Value & Moat Stocks. Learn More »
Businessperson in a meeting with a smile

maroke/iStock via Getty Images

Elevator Pitch

My investment rating for ORIX Corporation (NYSE:IX) [8591:JP] stock remains as a Buy.

In previous coverage I wrote about IX's asset sales and share buybacks in my September 8, 2023 article. The focus of the current write-up is

Asia Value & Moat Stocks is a research service for value investors seeking Asia-listed stocks with a huge gap between price and intrinsic value, leaning towards deep value balance sheet bargains (i.e. buying assets at a discount e.g. net cash stocks, net-nets, low P/B stocks, sum-of-the-parts discounts) and wide moat stocks (i.e. buying earnings power at a discount in great companies like "Magic Formula" stocks, high-quality businesses, hidden champions and wide moat compounders). Sign up here to get started today!

This article was written by

The Value Pendulum profile picture
The Value Pendulum
11.23K Followers

The Value Pendulum is an Asian equity market specialist with over a decade of experience on both the buy and sell sides.

He is the author of the investing group Asia Value & Moat Stocks, providing ideas for value investors seeking investment opportunities listed in Asia, with a particular focus on the Hong Kong market. He hunts for deep value balance sheet bargains and wide moat stocks and provides a range of watch lists with monthly updates within his investing group.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About IX

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on IX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
IX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.